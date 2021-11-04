Commodities
Former Airbus chief Jean Pierson has died, say former colleagues

Jean Pierson, a French industrialist who propelled planemaker Airbus onto the global jet market and began its transformation from a loose consortium into a European aerospace giant, has died, former colleagues said on Thursday.

PARIS, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Jean Pierson, a French industrialist who propelled planemaker Airbus AIR.PA onto the global jet market and began its transformation from a loose consortium into a European aerospace giant, has died, former colleagues said on Thursday.

Pierson died at the age of 80 in southern France. He ran Toulouse-based Airbus between 1985 and 1998 and was credited with striking its first major deals to penetrate Boeing's BA.N home market in the United States.

