Former Airbus chief Jean Pierson has died, say former colleagues

PARIS, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Jean Pierson, a French industrialist who propelled planemaker Airbus AIR.PA onto the global jet market and began its transformation from a loose consortium into a European aerospace giant, has died, former colleagues said on Thursday.

Pierson died at the age of 80 in southern France. He ran Toulouse-based Airbus between 1985 and 1998 and was credited with striking its first major deals to penetrate Boeing's BA.N home market in the United States.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

((tim.hepher@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 54 52; Reuters Messaging: tim.hepher.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.