Former Abercrombie CEO arrested on sex trafficking charges, NYT reports

Former Abercrombie & Fitch CEO Michael Jeffries was arrested in connection with a federal sex-trafficking and interstate prostitution case, the New York Times’ Danielle Kaye reports, citing federal prosecutors. The charges come a year after a BBC investigation and a class-action lawsuit alleged Jeffries used the prospect of modeling jobs at Abercrombie to lure young men to events where they were sexually exploited. The plaintiffs in the suit filed last year also accused Abercrombie of being complicit in the sex-trafficking scheme.

