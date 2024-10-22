News & Insights

Stocks
ANF

Former Abercrombie CEO arrested on sex trafficking charges, NYT reports

October 22, 2024 — 12:05 pm EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Former Abercrombie & Fitch CEO Michael Jeffries was arrested in connection with a federal sex-trafficking and interstate prostitution case, the New York Times’ Danielle Kaye reports, citing federal prosecutors. The charges come a year after a BBC investigation and a class-action lawsuit alleged Jeffries used the prospect of modeling jobs at Abercrombie to lure young men to events where they were sexually exploited. The plaintiffs in the suit filed last year also accused Abercrombie of being complicit in the sex-trafficking scheme.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on ANF:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ANF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.