Formation Metals Unveils Warrant Incentive Program

Formation Metals Inc. has launched a warrant incentive program to encourage the exercise of 17 million unlisted warrants, allowing holders to receive additional warrants if exercised by December 31, 2024. This initiative aims to boost working capital for the company, which focuses on mineral exploration, including its Nicobat Property in Ontario.

