Forma's Etavopivat Improves Anemia And RBC Health In Patients With Sickle Cell Disease

(RTTNews) - Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (FMTX) said that its investigational oral, once-daily, selective pyruvate kinase-R or PKR activator, etavopivat, significantly improved anemia and red blood cell or RBC health with a favorable tolerability and safety profile in patients with Sickle Cell Disease.

The company noted that phase 1 trial findings, presented in two oral sessions on December 11 at the 63rd American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting, supported a highly differentiated etavopivat profile to potentially improve the lives of patients with Sickle Cell Disease, including increases in hemoglobin, improvements in RBC health, and decreases in vaso-occlusive crises or VOCs.

According to the company, clinical data in 15 patients dosed for up to 12 weeks showed sustained increase in hemoglobin and improvement in biomarkers of hemolysis and red blood cell health.

The company noted that decreasing vaso-occlusive crisis trend observed during the 12 week treatment period compared to 12 months prior to trial entry.

