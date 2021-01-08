US Markets

Formal offer pending in Hapvida-Intermedica merger talks -source

Contributor
Carolina Mandl Reuters
Published

Brazilian healthcare companies Hapvida and Notre Dame Intermedica are discussing a potential merger but negotiations have not yet resulted in a formal offer, a person familiar with discussions told Reuters on Friday.

SAO PAULO, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Brazilian healthcare companies Hapvida HAPV3.SA and Notre Dame Intermedica GNDI3.SA are discussing a potential merger but negotiations have not yet resulted in a formal offer, a person familiar with discussions told Reuters on Friday.

The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the talks remain confidential, added that Hapvida's controlling shareholder would hold the single largest stake in the resulting company, although it would not be a controlling stake.

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl Editing by Brad Haynes)

((brad.c.haynes@tr.com; +55 11 5644 7725; Reuters Messaging: brad.c.haynes.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular