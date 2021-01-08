Formal offer pending in Hapvida-Intermedica merger talks -source

SAO PAULO, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Brazilian healthcare companies Hapvida HAPV3.SA and Notre Dame Intermedica GNDI3.SA are discussing a potential merger but negotiations have not yet resulted in a formal offer, a person familiar with discussions told Reuters on Friday.

The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the talks remain confidential, added that Hapvida's controlling shareholder would hold the single largest stake in the resulting company, although it would not be a controlling stake.

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl Editing by Brad Haynes)

