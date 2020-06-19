Forma Therapeutics, a Phase 1 biotech developing therapies for SCD and hematologic diseases, raised $278 million in an upsized IPO by offering 13.9 million shares at $20, well above the range of $16 to $18. The company originally planned to offer 11.8 million shares. Forma Therapeutics plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol FMTX. Jefferies, SVB Leerink and Credit Suisse acted as lead managers on the deal.



The article Forma Therapeutics prices upsized IPO at $20, well above the range originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.