Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) up 28%, but insiders miss out having sold stock earlier this year

Although Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) shareholders have enjoyed a great week with the stock up 28%, insiders who sold stock over the past year haven't fared as well. The return on their investment would have been much higher had they held on to their stock.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The President, Frank Lee, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$176k worth of shares at a price of US$9.78 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$11.52. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. This single sale was just 18% of Frank Lee's stake.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGM:FMTX Insider Trading Volume August 11th 2022

For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Does Forma Therapeutics Holdings Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Our data indicates that Forma Therapeutics Holdings insiders own about US$7.2m worth of shares (which is 1.3% of the company). Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

So What Do The Forma Therapeutics Holdings Insider Transactions Indicate?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. We don't take much encouragement from the transactions by Forma Therapeutics Holdings insiders. And we're not picking up on high enough insider ownership to give us any comfort. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Be aware that Forma Therapeutics Holdings is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is concerning...

But note: Forma Therapeutics Holdings may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.