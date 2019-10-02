Forint, zloty lifted higher, stocks lose ground

PRAGUE, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint led central European currencies higher on Wednesday during a seesaw week, while further gloom from major world economies pushed the region's stock markets lower.
The forint moved off a record low touched last week and Poland's zloty edged up before a central bank rate decision, with markets widely expecting it to maintain rates at 1.5%.
"The baseline scenario still assumes monetary policy stability at least until the end of next year," Santander Bank Polska said in a note.
Czech and Hungarian central banks both kept interest rates on hold last week amid a global easing bias as trade tensions ramp up and economies slow.
However, central Europe's economies have so far been resilient, propped up by domestic demand that is keeping inflationary pressures up and putting policymakers into wait-and-see mode.
Before the Polish rate decision, the zloty EURPLN= gained 0.1% to 4.379 to the euro.
The zloty has drifted this week ahead of a European Court of Justice ruling on Thursday on whether a bank in Poland broke the law when it sold mortgages denominated in Swiss francs.
A ruling favouring the homeowners could unleash lawsuits affecting Polish banking profits for years.
Warsaw's blue-chip WIG20 .WIG20 fell 1.1% to lead the region's bourses down. Prague .PX lost nearly 1%, falling with others after U.S. manufacturing activity tumbled.
Among other currencies, Hungary's forint EURHUF= was bid at 334.75 to the euro, 0.3% up on the day and off a record low 336.28. The Czech crown EURCZK= edged up to 25.759.
Dealers in Prague and Budapest both said the currencies were falling into ranges.
The crown, though, is sitting near its strongest level since mid-August after the central bank (CNB) kept a rate hike debate alive at its meeting last week.
"Although external factors will continue to keep the crown in check, we expect the Czech currency to appreciate moderately against the euro over the forecast horizon, not least due to the solid domestic economy and the more restrictive CNB relative to other central banks," Commerzbank said.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT
1058 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2019
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
25.7590
25.7880
+0.11%
-0.20%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
334.7500
335.6800
+0.28%
-4.08%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.3793
4.3844
+0.12%
-2.05%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.7495
4.7492
-0.01%
-2.01%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.4120
7.4125
+0.01%
-0.03%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.4000
117.4600
+0.05%
+0.77%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2019
.PX
Prague
.PX
1021.34
1031.2500
-0.96%
+3.53%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
39913.28
40112.38
-0.50%
+1.98%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2129.45
2152.50
-1.07%
-6.46%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
9490.70
9552.68
-0.65%
+28.54%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
858.42
860.18
-0.20%
+6.73%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1951.96
1953.77
-0.09%
+11.62%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
752.67
753.51
-0.11%
-1.18%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
565.67
569.32
-0.64%
-4.84%
BONDS
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
1.2890
-0.0030
+204bps
+0bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
1.1020
-0.0880
+189bps
-9bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.3520
-0.0200
+190bps
-3bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
1.5110
-0.0040
+227bps
+0bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
1.7770
-0.0100
+257bps
-1bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
2.0160
0.0080
+256bps
+0bps
FORWARD
RATE
AGREEMENT
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
2.16
2.09
2.10
2.16
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.28
0.33
0.37
0.00
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
1.73
1.72
1.68
1.72
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Alan Charlish in Warsaw and Marton Dunai in Budapest; Editing by Alexander Smith)
((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com; +420 224 190 476))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.