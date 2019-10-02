Forint, zloty lifted higher, stocks lose ground

PRAGUE, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint led central European currencies higher on Wednesday during a seesaw week, while further gloom from major world economies pushed the region's stock markets lower.

The forint moved off a record low touched last week and Poland's zloty edged up before a central bank rate decision, with markets widely expecting it to maintain rates at 1.5%.

"The baseline scenario still assumes monetary policy stability at least until the end of next year," Santander Bank Polska said in a note.

Czech and Hungarian central banks both kept interest rates on hold last week amid a global easing bias as trade tensions ramp up and economies slow.

However, central Europe's economies have so far been resilient, propped up by domestic demand that is keeping inflationary pressures up and putting policymakers into wait-and-see mode.

Before the Polish rate decision, the zloty EURPLN= gained 0.1% to 4.379 to the euro.

The zloty has drifted this week ahead of a European Court of Justice ruling on Thursday on whether a bank in Poland broke the law when it sold mortgages denominated in Swiss francs.

A ruling favouring the homeowners could unleash lawsuits affecting Polish banking profits for years.

Warsaw's blue-chip WIG20 .WIG20 fell 1.1% to lead the region's bourses down. Prague .PX lost nearly 1%, falling with others after U.S. manufacturing activity tumbled.

Among other currencies, Hungary's forint EURHUF= was bid at 334.75 to the euro, 0.3% up on the day and off a record low 336.28. The Czech crown EURCZK= edged up to 25.759.

Dealers in Prague and Budapest both said the currencies were falling into ranges.

The crown, though, is sitting near its strongest level since mid-August after the central bank (CNB) kept a rate hike debate alive at its meeting last week.

"Although external factors will continue to keep the crown in check, we expect the Czech currency to appreciate moderately against the euro over the forecast horizon, not least due to the solid domestic economy and the more restrictive CNB relative to other central banks," Commerzbank said.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT

1058 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2019

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

25.7590

25.7880

+0.11%

-0.20%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

334.7500

335.6800

+0.28%

-4.08%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.3793

4.3844

+0.12%

-2.05%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.7495

4.7492

-0.01%

-2.01%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.4120

7.4125

+0.01%

-0.03%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.4000

117.4600

+0.05%

+0.77%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2019

.PX

Prague

.PX

1021.34

1031.2500

-0.96%

+3.53%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

39913.28

40112.38

-0.50%

+1.98%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2129.45

2152.50

-1.07%

-6.46%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

9490.70

9552.68

-0.65%

+28.54%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

858.42

860.18

-0.20%

+6.73%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1951.96

1953.77

-0.09%

+11.62%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

752.67

753.51

-0.11%

-1.18%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

565.67

569.32

-0.64%

-4.84%

BONDS

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

1.2890

-0.0030

+204bps

+0bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

1.1020

-0.0880

+189bps

-9bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.3520

-0.0200

+190bps

-3bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

1.5110

-0.0040

+227bps

+0bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

1.7770

-0.0100

+257bps

-1bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

2.0160

0.0080

+256bps

+0bps

FORWARD

RATE

AGREEMENT

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

2.16

2.09

2.10

2.16

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.28

0.33

0.37

0.00

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

1.73

1.72

1.68

1.72

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Alan Charlish in Warsaw and Marton Dunai in Budapest; Editing by Alexander Smith)

