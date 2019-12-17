Forint slips as dovish Hungarian central bank eyed for guidance

Jason Hovet Reuters
Krisztina Than Reuters
Alan Charlish Reuters
Radu Marinas Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

The forint fell 0.4% on Tuesday, weakening beyond a key level against the euro, with investors on alert for potential changes to the Hungarian central bank's unconventional policy toolkit.

Other central European currencies also dropped, although the forint led losses, while stock markets were mixed.

Hungary's central bank, the most dovish in the region, is expected to keep interest rates on hold on Tuesday, with a poll seeing hardly any tightening through to the end of 2021.

But two central bank sources told Reuters on Friday that the bank planned to extend its 300 billion forint ($989 million) programme to buy corporate bonds that it launched in July, with a decision possibly as soon as Tuesday.

"Hungary’s central bank will probably keep interest rates unchanged, with investors focusing on potential tweaks to the unconventional monetary toolkit and updated economic forecasts," brokerage Equilor said in a note.

Those expectations helped push the forint down to 330.55 to the euro, past the psychological 330 level which it breached last week. The bank will hold a news conference at 1430 GMT after the rate decision.

Central Europe's monetary policymakers have been stuck in a holding pattern for several months even as the European Central Bank and others ease policy to shore up sagging economies.

Last month, Hungary's central bank reiterated its view that dampening European economic activity would keep a lid on domestic price pressures.

The Czech central bank meets on Wednesday and is also seen holding steady on policy despite a continuing debate on whether another rate hike is needed to keep inflationary pressures under control.

The crown EURCZK= dipped 0.15% to 25.484 to the euro, with forward markets pretty much pricing out chances of a rate cut in the next year. Romania's leu EURRON= eased less than 0.1%.

Poland's zloty EURPLN= was down 0.05% with markets keeping an eye out later in the day for the energy regulator's decision on 2020 electricity prices.

"The likely increase in electricity prices will be one of the factors driving next year's inflation, and thus may affect some members of the Monetary Policy Council and, indirectly, the valuation of domestic assets," Bank Millennium said.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1051 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2019

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

25.4840

25.4445

-0.15%

+0.88%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

330.5500

329.1250

-0.43%

-2.86%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.2608

4.2588

-0.05%

+0.68%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.7769

4.7735

-0.07%

-2.57%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.4398

7.4410

+0.02%

-0.40%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.3800

117.4900

+0.09%

+0.78%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2019

.PX

Prague

.PX

1100.30

1100.0200

+0.03%

+11.53%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

45404.53

45603.92

-0.44%

+16.01%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2121.70

2112.93

+0.42%

-6.81%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

9927.62

9966.11

-0.39%

+34.45%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

925.97

926.47

-0.05%

+15.13%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

2009.72

2012.48

-0.14%

+14.92%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

774.40

777.08

-0.34%

+1.67%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

547.10

545.85

+0.23%

-7.97%

BONDS

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

1.5430

0.0020

+218bps

+1bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

1.2660

-0.0280

+181bps

-2bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.5410

-0.0190

+183bps

-1bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

1.4480

0.0200

+208bps

+3bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

1.7670

-0.0100

+231bps

+0bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

2.0280

0.0330

+231bps

+5bps

FORWARD

RATE

AGREEMENT

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

2.25

2.25

2.21

2.18

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.26

0.29

0.34

0.16

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

1.72

1.67

1.64

1.70

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Krisztina Than in Budapest, Alan Charlish in Warsaw and Radu Marinas in Bucharest; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com; +420 224 190 476))

