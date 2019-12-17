Forint slips as dovish Hungarian central bank eyed for guidance

PRAGUE, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The forint fell 0.4% on Tuesday, weakening beyond a key level against the euro, with investors on alert for potential changes to the Hungarian central bank's unconventional policy toolkit.

Other central European currencies also dropped, although the forint led losses, while stock markets were mixed.

Hungary's central bank, the most dovish in the region, is expected to keep interest rates on hold on Tuesday, with a poll seeing hardly any tightening through to the end of 2021.

But two central bank sources told Reuters on Friday that the bank planned to extend its 300 billion forint ($989 million) programme to buy corporate bonds that it launched in July, with a decision possibly as soon as Tuesday.

"Hungary’s central bank will probably keep interest rates unchanged, with investors focusing on potential tweaks to the unconventional monetary toolkit and updated economic forecasts," brokerage Equilor said in a note.

Those expectations helped push the forint down to 330.55 to the euro, past the psychological 330 level which it breached last week. The bank will hold a news conference at 1430 GMT after the rate decision.

Central Europe's monetary policymakers have been stuck in a holding pattern for several months even as the European Central Bank and others ease policy to shore up sagging economies.

Last month, Hungary's central bank reiterated its view that dampening European economic activity would keep a lid on domestic price pressures.

The Czech central bank meets on Wednesday and is also seen holding steady on policy despite a continuing debate on whether another rate hike is needed to keep inflationary pressures under control.

The crown EURCZK= dipped 0.15% to 25.484 to the euro, with forward markets pretty much pricing out chances of a rate cut in the next year. Romania's leu EURRON= eased less than 0.1%.

Poland's zloty EURPLN= was down 0.05% with markets keeping an eye out later in the day for the energy regulator's decision on 2020 electricity prices.

"The likely increase in electricity prices will be one of the factors driving next year's inflation, and thus may affect some members of the Monetary Policy Council and, indirectly, the valuation of domestic assets," Bank Millennium said.

CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1051 CET CURRENCIES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2019 EURCZK= Czech crown EURCZK= 25.4840 25.4445 -0.15% +0.88% EURHUF= Hungary forint EURHUF= 330.5500 329.1250 -0.43% -2.86% EURPLN= Polish zloty EURPLN= 4.2608 4.2588 -0.05% +0.68% EURRON= Romanian leu EURRON= 4.7769 4.7735 -0.07% -2.57% EURHRK= Croatian kuna EURHRK= 7.4398 7.4410 +0.02% -0.40% EURRSD= Serbian dinar EURRSD= 117.3800 117.4900 +0.09% +0.78% Note: daily change calculated from 1800 CET Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2019 .PX Prague .PX 1100.30 1100.0200 +0.03% +11.53% .BUX Budapest .BUX 45404.53 45603.92 -0.44% +16.01% .WIG20 Warsaw .WIG20 2121.70 2112.93 +0.42% -6.81% .BETI Bucharest .BETI 9927.62 9966.11 -0.39% +34.45% .SBITOP Ljubljana .SBITOP 925.97 926.47 -0.05% +15.13% .CRBEX Zagreb .CRBEX 2009.72 2012.48 -0.14% +14.92% .BELEX15 Belgrade .BELEX15 774.40 777.08 -0.34% +1.67% .SOFIX Sofia .SOFIX 547.10 545.85 +0.23% -7.97% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech Republic spread CZ2YT=RR 2-year CZ2YT=RR 1.5430 0.0020 +218bps +1bps CZ5YT=RR 5-year CZ5YT=RR 1.2660 -0.0280 +181bps -2bps CZ10YT=RR 10-year CZ10YT=RR 1.5410 -0.0190 +183bps -1bps Poland PL2YT=RR 2-year PL2YT=RR 1.4480 0.0200 +208bps +3bps PL5YT=RR 5-year PL5YT=RR 1.7670 -0.0100 +231bps +0bps PL10YT=RR 10-year PL10YT=RR 2.0280 0.0330 +231bps +5bps FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank Czech Rep CZKFRAPRIBOR= 2.25 2.25 2.21 2.18 Hungary HUFFRABUBOR= 0.26 0.29 0.34 0.16 Poland PLNFRAWIBOR= 1.72 1.67 1.64 1.70 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices ************************************************************** (Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Krisztina Than in Budapest, Alan Charlish in Warsaw and Radu Marinas in Bucharest; Editing by Kirsten Donovan) ((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com; +420 224 190 476))

