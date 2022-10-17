-Forint leads gains in CEE after Hungary's emergency rate hike
By Krisztina Than
BUDAPEST, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint jumped 0.8% to its highest in almost three weeks against the euro on Monday, boosted by Friday's emergency rate hike and the central bank's new measures, which led some investors favour the forint over the Polish zloty.
The National Bank of Hungary (NBH) unexpectedly hiked its overnight collateralised loan rate to 25% from 15.5% on Friday. It also launched a new quick one-day deposit tender at a 18% rate and said it would directly provide foreign currency needed to pay for energy imports.
The steps sent the forint EURHUF= to a session high of 416.50 to the euro, well away from record lows beyond the 430 level touched last week. On Monday, the Hungarian currency firmed further to 413.50 by 1342 GMT.
"The forint has also gained against the zloty," a fixed income trader in Budapest said, adding that the 18% rate offered at the central bank's already helped drain liquidity and "deter those who would bet on forint weakening."
Citigroup said the Hungarian emergency steps could calm markets in Central Europe, where central banks have started to wind down their rate hikes even with inflation rising.
"CEEMEA central banks have either ended their hiking cycle or are very close to it, which is a bold move given inflation peak has not been clearly seen in many of these countries," it said in a note on Monday, adding that the bank had the Polish zloty as "underweight" in its model portfolio.
The Hungarian central bank will announce the results of Monday's fixed 18% rate one-day deposit facility tender NBHK3 at 1500 GMT.
"Probably, banks will put all the free liquidity into this deposit facility," a Budapest dealer said earlier.
Fixed income traders said that yields on short-end Hungarian government papers surged to extreme highs on Friday, but there was also a big jump at the long end.
Bond yields dropped by 3-8 bps on Monday, a trader said.
In the afternoon the 10-year government bond yield was at around 10.68% on the secondary market, while the 5-year 2028/B bond at 12.07%. Budapest interbank offered rates BUBOR= were quoted at 16.58% for three-months.
The NBH said on Friday it was ready to intervene with all tools if needed to ensure market stability. It leaped into action after the forint plunged to record lows, hit by a surging dollar, the central bank's September decision to stop its hike cycle, and uncertainty over when Hungary can begin accessing European Union funds tied up in a long-running rule-of-law dispute between Budapest and the EU executive.
"Although bond yields spiked further post the emergency measures last Friday... we believe that the NBH actions were in fact positive for local bonds," Deutsche Bank said in a note.
"The NBH has regained credibility and most importantly the NBH has more optionality if needed," it said. "This said, any position in Hungarian bonds remains risky and we could continue to see high volatility in the near-term."
Elsewhere, the Polish zlotyEURPLN= was flat against the euro at 4.81, while the Czech crownEURCZK= was 0.1% higher.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1535 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2022
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.5710
24.6050
+0.14%
+1.23%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
414.1000
417.5000
+0.82%
-10.80%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.8100
4.8110
+0.02%
-4.55%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9377
4.9349
-0.06%
+0.21%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5280
7.5245
-0.05%
-0.14%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.2300
117.2400
+0.01%
+0.30%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2022
.PX
Prague
.PX
1145.33
1147.1500
-0.16%
#VALUE!
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
39959.57
39603.36
+0.90%
-21.22%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1403.66
1397.23
+0.46%
-38.08%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
10826.79
10670.83
+1.46%
-17.11%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
982.36
987.34
-0.50%
-21.75%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1926.44
1927.13
-0.04%
-7.35%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
808.50
827.92
-2.35%
-1.50%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
578.38
581.70
-0.57%
-9.01%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
6.1110
-0.1280
+419bps
-10bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
5.7930
-0.0030
+375bps
+8bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
5.6890
0.0110
+345bps
+13bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
8.3290
0.2350
+641bps
+27bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
8.1970
0.2110
+616bps
+29bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
7.9020
0.1630
+566bps
+28bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
7.42
7.34
7.16
7.27
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
17.76
17.19
16.14
16.58
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
7.99
8.03
8.00
7.31
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs in Budapest and Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk in Warsaw; editing by Uttaresh.V and Tomasz Janowski)
((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.