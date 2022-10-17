-Forint leads gains in CEE after Hungary's emergency rate hike

By Krisztina Than

BUDAPEST, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint jumped 0.8% to its highest in almost three weeks against the euro on Monday, boosted by Friday's emergency rate hike and the central bank's new measures, which led some investors favour the forint over the Polish zloty.

The National Bank of Hungary (NBH) unexpectedly hiked its overnight collateralised loan rate to 25% from 15.5% on Friday. It also launched a new quick one-day deposit tender at a 18% rate and said it would directly provide foreign currency needed to pay for energy imports.

The steps sent the forint EURHUF= to a session high of 416.50 to the euro, well away from record lows beyond the 430 level touched last week. On Monday, the Hungarian currency firmed further to 413.50 by 1342 GMT.

"The forint has also gained against the zloty," a fixed income trader in Budapest said, adding that the 18% rate offered at the central bank's already helped drain liquidity and "deter those who would bet on forint weakening."

Citigroup said the Hungarian emergency steps could calm markets in Central Europe, where central banks have started to wind down their rate hikes even with inflation rising.

"CEEMEA central banks have either ended their hiking cycle or are very close to it, which is a bold move given inflation peak has not been clearly seen in many of these countries," it said in a note on Monday, adding that the bank had the Polish zloty as "underweight" in its model portfolio.

The Hungarian central bank will announce the results of Monday's fixed 18% rate one-day deposit facility tender NBHK3 at 1500 GMT.

"Probably, banks will put all the free liquidity into this deposit facility," a Budapest dealer said earlier.

Fixed income traders said that yields on short-end Hungarian government papers surged to extreme highs on Friday, but there was also a big jump at the long end.

Bond yields dropped by 3-8 bps on Monday, a trader said.

In the afternoon the 10-year government bond yield was at around 10.68% on the secondary market, while the 5-year 2028/B bond at 12.07%. Budapest interbank offered rates BUBOR= were quoted at 16.58% for three-months.

The NBH said on Friday it was ready to intervene with all tools if needed to ensure market stability. It leaped into action after the forint plunged to record lows, hit by a surging dollar, the central bank's September decision to stop its hike cycle, and uncertainty over when Hungary can begin accessing European Union funds tied up in a long-running rule-of-law dispute between Budapest and the EU executive.

"Although bond yields spiked further post the emergency measures last Friday... we believe that the NBH actions were in fact positive for local bonds," Deutsche Bank said in a note.

"The NBH has regained credibility and most importantly the NBH has more optionality if needed," it said. "This said, any position in Hungarian bonds remains risky and we could continue to see high volatility in the near-term."

Elsewhere, the Polish zlotyEURPLN= was flat against the euro at 4.81, while the Czech crownEURCZK= was 0.1% higher.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1535 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2022

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.5710

24.6050

+0.14%

+1.23%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

414.1000

417.5000

+0.82%

-10.80%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.8100

4.8110

+0.02%

-4.55%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9377

4.9349

-0.06%

+0.21%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5280

7.5245

-0.05%

-0.14%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.2300

117.2400

+0.01%

+0.30%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2022

.PX

Prague

.PX

1145.33

1147.1500

-0.16%

#VALUE!

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

39959.57

39603.36

+0.90%

-21.22%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1403.66

1397.23

+0.46%

-38.08%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

10826.79

10670.83

+1.46%

-17.11%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

982.36

987.34

-0.50%

-21.75%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1926.44

1927.13

-0.04%

-7.35%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

808.50

827.92

-2.35%

-1.50%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

578.38

581.70

-0.57%

-9.01%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

6.1110

-0.1280

+419bps

-10bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

5.7930

-0.0030

+375bps

+8bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

5.6890

0.0110

+345bps

+13bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

8.3290

0.2350

+641bps

+27bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

8.1970

0.2110

+616bps

+29bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

7.9020

0.1630

+566bps

+28bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

7.42

7.34

7.16

7.27

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

17.76

17.19

16.14

16.58

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

7.99

8.03

8.00

7.31

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

