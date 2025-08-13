Forian Revenue Jumps 56 Percent in Q2

Key Points Revenue (GAAP) surged to $7.48 million in Q2 2025, up 56% year over year, beating analyst expectations, with GAAP revenue exceeding the analyst estimate of $7.17 million.

With EPS (GAAP) of $0.01, meeting estimates.

Forian (NASDAQ:FORA), a healthcare and life sciences data analytics provider, reported better-than-expected Q2 2025 results (GAAP), released on August 13, 2025. The company posted GAAP revenue of $7.48 million, outperforming analyst GAAP revenue estimates of $7.17 million by 4.3%. Reported net income per share was $0.01 (GAAP), exactly matching consensus expectations and reversing a prior-year per-share loss (GAAP). Strategic contract renewals and the ongoing integration of the Kyber Data Science acquisition contributed to top-line growth. Alongside improved profitability and cash flow, this marks a milestone on Forian’s path to scale.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (GAAP) $0.01 $0.01 $(0.08) 112.5% Revenue (GAAP) $7.48 million $7.17 million $4.78 million 56% Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $0.59 million $0.08 million 638% Net Income (GAAP) $0.22 million $(2.55 million) 108.6%

Understanding Forian’s Business and Strategic Focus

Forian is a technology company that delivers advanced analytics, data products, and solutions to healthcare, life sciences, and financial services clients. Its products transform complex clinical and financial datasets into actionable insights, helping organizations understand patient journeys, therapeutic effectiveness, and healthcare economics.

The company’s core value comes from its proprietary data management platform, often referred to as a “data factory.” This system processes large-scale, diverse data assets, enabling Forian to deliver modern real-world evidence (RWE) and analytics to end users. In recent quarters, the company has placed sustained focus on expanding its data supply, entering the financial services market via acquisition, achieving compliance with evolving privacy regulations, and maintaining financial sustainability through both disciplined cost control and organic growth.

Quarterly Highlights and Financial Performance

The quarter featured several notable developments. Revenue climbed by 56% year-over-year (GAAP), powered by expanded contracts in both healthcare analytics and the integration of Kyber Data Science. Kyber specializes in healthcare-focused software-as-a-service (SaaS) analytics for financial services, using curated medical and pharmacy claims datasets. This acquisition has allowed Forian to grow recurring, one-year contracts, with management actively working to extend contract renewals for added revenue predictability.

The significant improvement in profitability stands out. Net income (GAAP) rose to $0.22 million, shifting from a $2.55 million net loss in Q2 2024. Forian's adjusted EBITDA, which excludes non-cash items such as stock-based compensation, climbed to $0.59 million—up 656% from the prior year (non-GAAP). While this marks improved margins, a portion of the gain came from adjustments for non-cash compensation, which totaled $0.66 million. Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities totaled $35.6 million, supporting further organic growth and potential future acquisitions.

Contrasting with elevated transaction and legal expenses in the same period last year, no dividend was declared, and Forian does not currently pay a dividend.

Within its product lineup, Forian’s core analytics offerings include real-world evidence solutions and market access products. These tools provide insights to pharmaceutical manufacturers, healthcare providers, and financial services firms. Newly added in late 2024, the Kyber Data Science suite sits within the software-as-a-service (SaaS) segment. It delivers financial analytics and curated data to institutional investors, leveraging clinical and pharmacy claims data to track patient outcomes and forecast market trends.

Healthcare analytics and life sciences data remain core contributors to organic growth, supported by ongoing contract renewals with healthcare services clients. The Kyber platform’s incremental revenues reflect both a broadening footprint in financial services and initial success in re-signing and expanding one-year SaaS contracts, though management acknowledged efforts are ongoing to increase auto-renewal penetration and stabilize revenue further.

Looking Ahead: Guidance and Investor Focus Points

Management reaffirmed its FY2025 outlook, targeting revenue between $28 million and $30 million. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to range from a $(1.0) million loss to a $1.0 million gain. This wide outlook range reflects ongoing investments in integration, especially for Kyber, and the need for sustained contract growth for both existing and acquired product lines.

As investors look forward, several factors will merit close monitoring: the recurring mix of revenues and the company’s cash management as it approaches a $6.80 million convertible note maturity in September 2025. Forian does not currently pay a dividend.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

