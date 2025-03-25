FORIAN Earnings Preview: Recent $FORA Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

FORIAN ($FORA) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $5,476,380 and earnings of -$0.03 per share.

FORIAN Insider Trading Activity

FORIAN insiders have traded $FORA stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FORA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MAX C WYGOD (Exec Chairman, CEO & President) has made 5 purchases buying 16,747 shares for an estimated $44,854 and 0 sales.

FORIAN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 11 institutional investors add shares of FORIAN stock to their portfolio, and 10 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

