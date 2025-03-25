FORIAN Earnings Preview: Recent $FORA Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

FORIAN ($FORA) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $5,476,380 and earnings of -$0.03 per share.
FORIAN Insider Trading Activity
FORIAN insiders have traded $FORA stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FORA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MAX C WYGOD (Exec Chairman, CEO & President) has made 5 purchases buying 16,747 shares for an estimated $44,854 and 0 sales.
FORIAN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 11 institutional investors add shares of FORIAN stock to their portfolio, and 10 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ELSER FINANCIAL PLANNING, INC added 558,617 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,150,751
- RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL SERVICES ADVISORS, INC. removed 16,161 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $34,907
- VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC added 14,324 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $29,507
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 11,601 shares (+48.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $23,898
- INDEPENDENT ADVISOR ALLIANCE removed 10,276 shares (-40.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $21,168
- ORACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC added 10,000 shares (+0.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $20,600
- UBS GROUP AG removed 2,999 shares (-88.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,177
