This Forgotten AI Stock is Exactly What Long-Term Investors Want

Globant is embedding AI into real workflows while staying profitable, generating free cash flow, and maintaining disciplined margins.

The stock appeals to long-term investors who want AI exposure through a diversified, cash-generating services business rather than speculative platforms or hardware plays.

If you've been watching this market over the last two to three years, you know what an "AI play" looks like: chip designers that burn cash today for speculative gains tomorrow, or giant hyperscalers that trade on headlines instead of fundamentals.

I know I sound cynical but there's almost no middle ground anymore with AI companies. Yet, oddly, that's where Globant (NYSE:GLOB) lives. It's not sexy. It doesn't ride the daily AI meme wave. But if you look deeper, you'll see it's embedding AI into its core while keeping profits and cash flow on its balance sheet.

The combination of tangible AI impact paired with disciplined execution is exactly why I'm personally inclined to lean into this stock for AI exposure without the vaporware premium.

A controlled climb to consistent profits

In the third quarter of 2025, Globant reported revenues of $617.1 million, slightly above the top end of its guidance range, and with modest year-over-year growth despite currency pressures. Margins expanded and the company produced $67.5 million in free cash flow.

The numbers may not look flashy, but they matter. They mean that Globant is growing without burning cash at a time when many digital services peers are seeing stalled growth and shrinking margins.

Management expected low-single-digit revenue growth last year while holding adjusted operating margins around 15% , which may not excite headline readers but reflects discipline in a cautious spending environment.

Step back, and the bigger picture is clear: revenue has reached nearly $2.5 billion over the past year and has compounded close to 30% annually since 2014 . Globant has grown through multiple tech cycles and that consistency matters more than short-term noise.

Globant's diversified customer base is a strong safety net

Another strength beneath the hood of Globant is that its customer concentration is strong for an IT consulting business. In Q3 2025, Globant's top single client accounted for just 8.7% of revenue, and the top 10 less than 30%.

Nearly 1,000 customers delivered more than $100,000 in annual revenue, while 339 delivered more than $1 million. This means the company has breadth and strength even if spending slows down in one sector or another. In other words, if Globant loses a project or a mid-sized account, it won't rock the boat.

In October 2025, Globant released version 2.3 of its Enterprise AI platform. One of the most important additions was something called the Agentic Commerce Protocol (ACP). In simple terms, this allows AI systems to complete real tasks instead of just answering questions in a chat window. And let's be honest, no one likes useless chat windows. This version of the platform turns AI from a helpful assistant into something companies can directly build into their operations and revenue models. It's useful, not just hype.

In January 2026, Globant was also named to Forbes' lists of America's Best Companies and Most Trusted Companies. While awards like these don't grab the same attention as product launches, they matter in practice. For companies committing large budgets to multi-year digital projects, stability and trust are essential -- and Globant continues to score well on both.

Why Globant is still under the radar

Is this a perfect stock? No. The main risk is that growth may stay muted longer than expected. If enterprises continue to tighten spending on digital services, even a well-run firm like Globant can find itself stuck in low-growth territory.

Back in mid-2025, Globant reported modest Q2 results, with revenue up about 5% year over year and adjusted EPS rising just 1%, while margins were flat to slightly lower despite beating expectations.

At the time, company leadership said there was long-term promise of generative AI through its AI Pods, Studios, and Enterprise AI platform, pointing to a record $3.7 billion pipeline, but also acknowledged that meaningful financial impact would take more time to materialize. Investors were unimpressed by the near-term performance and the stock has sold off since then.

That being said, shares are back in that skeptical range, and the company is finally providing some tangible AI products, which will generate broad returns for its wide base of clients.

Profitability and free cash flow generation give Globant options: continue investing in next-gen AI capabilities, repurchase shares (management recently approved a repurchase plan), or shore up margins where needed.

Buy into the vision with patience

For those of us who are seeking AI exposure without paying frothy multiples, Globant offers a strong narrative. The stock is not poised to double overnight, but because the company is methodically building a durable franchise that can perform across market cycles, I feel confident.

Those looking for high-beta bets on AI platforms or hardware leaders may want to look elsewhere. But for investors who value profitability, diversification, and a services model that uses AI where it genuinely improves outcomes, Globant deserves a closer look.

The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Globant. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Micah Zimmerman has no positions in Globant.

