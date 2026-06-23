Forget Trading Fees: This Power Move Could Completely Redefine Robinhood's Revenue

Key Points

Robinhood's stock has surged in recent years as the company expands its product offerings.

It recently received regulatory approval to serve as a direct underwriter for IPOs.

This move opens up a new revenue stream and reduces its reliance on payment-for-order flow and net interest income.

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Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) has delivered for investors. Since the start of 2024, the stock has surged 731%, far outpacing peers such as Interactive Brokers and Charles Schwab. Robinhood has done an excellent job of expanding its customer base and consistently rolling out new offerings to increase its total asset base.

The company made headlines earlier this month when it announced it secured regulatory approval to serve as a direct underwriter for initial public offerings (IPOs). This moves Robinhood into the investment banking space, opening up an entirely new revenue stream for the company.

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Robinhood is taking on investment banks

On the heels of Space Exploration Technologies' IPO, Robinhood announced it would build out its own investment banking and equity underwriting business. No longer will Robinhood be a passive distributor for third-party investment banks. Instead, Robinhood becomes a direct syndicate partner in IPOs, gaining control of shares at the institutional offer price and bypassing Wall Street intermediaries and gatekeepers.

Moving into equity underwriting moves Robinhood beyond its retail brokerage platform and into a full-service financial services company that aims to take on Wall Street's giants. It also builds on Robinhood's growing platform, which has added numerous offerings in recent years, including futures and index options, retirement accounts, prediction markets, stock tokens, and agentic artificial intelligence (AI) trading.

Robinhood aims to provide its customer base with early access to IPO stocks before they begin trading on public exchanges. This privilege has traditionally been reserved for institutional and high-net-worth investors. As a syndicate underwriter, Robinhood hopes to remove barriers and allow everyday users to participate in IPOs at their listing price, rather than inflated secondary-market prices.

The move opens up a new revenue stream for Robinhood

The move benefits both Robinhood users and Robinhood itself by providing a profitable, nontransactional revenue stream. The company has historically relied on payment for order flow (PFOF), which has been heavily scrutinized, and net interest income, which is sensitive to the Federal Reserve's interest rate policy. The expansion is the next step for Robinhood as it builds itself up as a formidable competitor in the financial services industry.

While the move opens Robinhood to new revenue streams, it will take time to build up its investment banking business. As part of this, the company will need to gain the trust of corporate issuers and build relationships with management teams. It is also exposed to legal risks when performing due diligence under federal and state securities laws. Finally, investment banking fees are highly volatile, and revenues could become more cyclical as a result.

Robinhood has done an excellent job of evolving from a stock-trading app to a profitable financial services operation. The company has continued to grow its customer and asset base, and the move into equity underwriting will open new revenue streams as it expands. That said, with the stock trading at 49 times forward earnings, investors are already banking on strong growth ahead.

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Charles Schwab is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Courtney Carlsen has positions in Interactive Brokers Group and Robinhood Markets. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Interactive Brokers Group. The Motley Fool recommends Charles Schwab and recommends the following options: long January 2027 $43.75 calls on Interactive Brokers Group, short January 2027 $46.25 calls on Interactive Brokers Group, and short June 2026 $97.50 calls on Charles Schwab. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.