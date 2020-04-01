Forget Toilet Paper: Nintendo’s Switch Is Facing Shortages Due To the Coronavirus Pandemic

Sure, you've become inured by the persistent shortages of hand sanitizer, toilet paper, and other essential products because of panic buying and hoarding, but the surprise must-have item of the coronavirus pandemic that is suddenly in short supply is the Nintendo (OTC: NTDOY) Switch, the hybrid portable game console.

With ever greater numbers of people isolating and self-quarantining due to shelter-in-place orders to help control the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, they're looking to video games to help ease the monotony. The Switch platform is quickly becoming a must-have device.

GameSpot reports Nintendo is working to resupply retailers, saying in a statement, "Nintendo Switch hardware is selling out at various retail locations in the U.S., but more systems are on the way. We apologize for any inconvenience."

Image source: Nintendo.

Gamers aren't playing

The Switch is currently unavailable from major online retailers including Amazon.com, Best Buy, GameStop, and Walmart, leading third-party sellers to hike up prices. Where the MSRP for the Switch is $300, listings for the portable consoles show them being offered for over $500 each. The Switch Lite retails for $200, but now lists for around $300.

GameStop had tried to assert that its stores were "essential" and kept them open after other stores were ordered closed because it maintained that its products helped people get through the pandemic. A backlash, though, forced the retailer to close its stores, instead operating them as curbside pickup locations.

It's not likely the markups on a Switch will fall under the price-gouging statutes many states are beefing up during the pandemic, but the devices may still be subject to hoarding when Nintendo refreshes the supply.

10 stocks we like better than Nintendo

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Nintendo wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 18, 2020

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Rich Duprey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Amazon. The Motley Fool recommends Nintendo and recommends the following options: short January 2022 $1940 calls on Amazon and long January 2022 $1920 calls on Amazon. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.