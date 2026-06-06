Forget Timing the Market: Just Buy These Dividend Stocks and Hold Forever

Key Points

McCormick combines a century-long dividend record with transformative merger-driven growth potential.

Clorox's temporary operational challenges have created an attractive high-yield entry point.

Both consumer staples leaders offer a rare mix of income, stability, and discounted valuations.

10 stocks we like better than McCormick ›

There are certain kinds of investors who drive themselves bonkers trying to figure out exactly the right moment to buy. I know: I'm that way. You can watch the charts, wait for a dip, panic when it dips too far, and end up holding cash through years of compounding that you will never get back.

The honest answer to the question of "When should I buy?" is usually simpler than anyone wants it to be: When you find a great business at a reasonable price, you buy it, and then you hold it long enough for the dividend to do the work.

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The following two companies are not flashy. One makes spices; the other makes cleaning products. But behind those ordinary descriptions are businesses with dividend growth streaks of more than four decades. Their brands sit in virtually every American kitchen and pantry, and their stock prices have been knocked down to levels not seen in years.

1. McCormick

McCormick (NYSE: MKC) has been paying dividends without interruption since 1925 -- which means it kept paying through the Great Depression, World War II, the dot-com crash, the 2008 financial crisis, and a pandemic. That kind of track record does not happen by accident; it's because the underlying business is genuinely hard to disrupt.

McCormick controls the flavor aisle. Its spices and seasonings are in roughly 80% of U.S. kitchens, and the company generates revenue in about 150 countries.

This is a strong company in a permanent sector: People always cook and always will. And when they reach for a bottle of garlic powder or Old Bay, they reach for McCormick.

What makes 2026 particularly interesting is that the stock has been punished for temporary reasons rather than structural ones. Shares have fallen roughly 30% to 40% from their 52-week highs and now sit at their lowest valuation in years, with a dividend yield that has swelled to around 4% -- a level historically associated with McCormick being on sale.

The bigger, less-discussed story with this company is its transformation. In March 2026, McCormick announced a merger with Unilever's foods division -- the business behind Hellmann's, among other brands -- creating a combined company with projected revenue approaching $20 billion.

Unilever is shrinking to grow by shedding food in favor of health and personal care; McCormick is growing by absorbing exactly the kind of globally distributed food brands it has always been built around. The deal is expected to close in mid-2027, and it will transform a great $13 billion company into a flavor giant with truly global reach.

To me, buying McCormick today is buying a 100-year-old dividend grower at a historically low valuation, on the eve of what could be the most transformative deal in the company's history. The income checks are already coming every quarter. The patient part is just waiting for the market to remember why it loved this company in the first place.

2. Clorox: boring name, beautiful business model

A company that has been growing its dividend for 48 consecutive years is, by definition, a business that has survived a lot. Clorox (NYSE: CLX) has done exactly that -- and right now, it is going through one of the rougher stretches in its recent history, which has pushed down its shares to a level that makes the long-term case genuinely compelling.

The near-term pain is real: Clorox has been navigating a messy transition in its enterprise resource planning (ERP) system that has disrupted shipments and caused earnings misses across several quarters. ERP transitions are the corporate equivalent of renovating the plumbing while the family is still living in the house -- necessary, disruptive, and eventually behind you.

The company has said that ERP-related costs are expected to diminish by the fourth quarter of the current fiscal year. That is not speculative -- it is a timeline provided by a management team with 48 years of experience running this business without cutting the dividend.

The more strategic move is the one that got almost no attention: a $2.25 billion acquisition of Gojo Industries, the maker of Purell hand sanitizer, that closed April 1, 2026. Think about what that means for the brand portfolio.

Clorox already owns its range of cleaning products and Pine-Sol, Glad, Hidden Valley salad dressings, Burt's Bees personal-care products, and Kingsford charcoal. Adding Purell puts it directly in the institutional health and hygiene space, giving the company a commercial sales channel it has never had before. Hospitals, schools, airports, office buildings -- these are customers that have been buying Purell products for 30 years and are unlikely to switch.

The stock yields around 5.5% at current prices and is trading at its lowest levels in years, down 37% from its 52-week high at one point in 2026. The dividend has never been cut, with 48 years of consecutive growth. There will be quarters where the numbers look messy while the ERP stabilizes and the Purell integration settles in. That messiness is the price of admission for buying a great consumer goods franchise at a real discount.

This is an easy stock to buy and hold forever.

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Micah Zimmerman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends McCormick. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.