Forget the term “Hybrid Annuity”

(New York)

The term “hybrid annuity” gets thrown around in casual conversation all the time, unfortunately including in sales pitches to clients. However, one would be better off calling it what it is—a fixed index annuity. “Hybrid annuity” gives a false sense of the product, lending the impression that there is full principal protection AND unlimited upside. The reality, of course is that while principal protection full exists, there is quite limited upside that is constrained by the annuity contract.

FINSUM: A contractually limited 4% max annual upside via an option contract on an index is not unlimited upside.

annuities

wealth management

fixed index annuities

