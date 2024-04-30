Forget Tesla, Buy Toyota Stock. TM’s Hybrid Strategy Is Lapping the EV Craze.

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

When former Toyota (NYSE:TM) chief Akio Toyoda stated that a “silent majority” of auto manufacturing peers actually questioned the industry’s sharp pivot to electric vehicles (EV), many investors likely groaned in disapproval. It’s one thing to make a personal contrarian bet. It’s quite another when you’re talking about Toyota stock.

At the time of the remarks, many automakers saw the dramatic rise of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA). Naturally, they wanted a piece of the action. While not taking anything away from the house that Elon Musk built, from an aesthetic standpoint, Tesla EVs have become rather boring. Under any other circumstance, the consumer would appreciate an alternative product offering.

To be sure, new electric-powered cars from various brands fueled consumer interest. But interest is not the same as demand, especially in a cycle of high inflation and high borrowing costs. Apparently, Toyota’s leadership team recognized this mismatch and decided against a heavy pivot toward electrification.

Frankly, you couldn’t ask for a better outcome for Toyota stock. While the contrarian automaker absorbed heavy criticism, no one’s laughing now. As CNN pointed out, “Toyota’s decision to favor hybrids has paid off handsomely: The company is crushing its rivals, including the all-electric Tesla.”

History is repeating itself. Even with the market gains this year, Toyota stock is a buy.

A 1970s redux

During the mid-1970s, U.S. automakers essentially failed to read the room. Despite the economic and societal challenges of the time, they insisted on manufacturing large vehicles that guzzled gasoline. What consumers needed at the time, though, was fuel efficiency.

That’s where the Japanese showed up and arguably changed the paradigm of the automotive industry. As a Forbes article detailed, automakers like Toyota capitalized on the escalating gas prices of the time, flooding the U.S. market with compact vehicles. While they didn’t have the bold presence of Detroit muscle, the Japanese cars merely sipped gasoline.

That really was the beginning of the end of American automotive hegemony in the U.S. market. Toyota and its compatriots saw the mismatch. American car companies insisted on building vehicles that didn’t match the economic realities of the moment.

It was a bold move but it paid off handsomely. A similar situation has again materialized, with Toyota continuing to make the right moves. Therefore, it’s hard not to be bullish on Toyota stock.

Keeping it simple

Today, the misstep that American automakers have made was that they didn’t pay attention to consumer realities. It’s a different name but the same game.

While the pundits touted EVs as the future of mobility, non-Toyota automakers forgot that well-compensated suits with generous stock options ultimately don’t dictate consumer demand. Rather, it’s everyday households that do. And with the national median household income coming in at $74,580, most people can’t comfortably pivot to electrification.

Because of this harsh reality, it follows logically that average-income households will likely depend on public charging if they did drive EVs. While 66% of residential units may have a garage or carport, that also leaves 34% which don’t. Further, it’s not the cheapest thing in the world to install home charging solutions.

For everyday Americans, it’s simply easier to provide a vehicle that offers many of the benefits of EVs — particularly high efficiency — and the same compatibility with infrastructure that already exists. The Japanese automaker again saw an opportunity and executed, making Toyota stock very attractive.

Note the entrenchment

What really seals the deal for Toyota stock is not just about meeting opportunity with the right product. Rather, the competition will necessarily be stymied because of Toyota’s brilliant gambit.

Typically, purchasing a vehicle represents a household’s second-biggest expense. For those that haven’t been able to buy a home, it usually is their biggest. That’s a huge advantage for Toyota stock.

Primarily, the purchase has been made. Yes, competing legacy automakers are delaying their EV plans and pivoting to hybrids. However, Toyota enjoys first-to-market advantage. And since people generally don’t buy a new car every year, the pivoters will have to wait their turn.

Second, the present economic challenges suggests that people won’t be willing to change out their car “just because.” Instead, they’ll probably hold onto their rides for as long as possible. That should help Toyota stock through brand entrenchment. In turn, rivals may be left fuming.

The takeaway: Toyota follows the logic

Back during the 1970s, demand soared for fuel-efficient vehicles. Toyota answered. Today, people also need fuel efficiency but with access to current infrastructure. Again, the automaker answered. This is simply a lesson on following the logic. Until that changes, Toyota stock is likely a buy.

On the date of publication, Josh Enomoto did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

A former senior business analyst for Sony Electronics, Josh Enomoto has helped broker major contracts with Fortune Global 500 companies. Over the past several years, he has delivered unique, critical insights for the investment markets, as well as various other industries including legal, construction management, and healthcare. Tweet him at @EnomotoMedia.

