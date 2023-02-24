Forget Tech Drag, Buy Sector ETFs Supporting S&P 500 Earnings

The ongoing earnings season has not been great so far mainly due to the drag from tech earnings. The growth pace for the 370 S&P 500 index members that have reported so far, for earnings as well as revenues, represents a notable deceleration from the trend that we have been seeing in other recent periods.

For the above-mentioned 82.3% of the S&P 500’s companies by market capitalization having come up with quarterly results, total earnings are down 5.8% from the same period last year on 5.6% higher revenues, with 70.8% beating EPS and revenue estimates, respectively, per Earnings Trends issued on Feb 15, 2023.

Had it not been for the 18.9% drag from the Tech sector, Q4 earnings for the rest of the S&P 500 index would be flat from the year-earlier level (up 0.2%). Looking at Q4 of 2022 as a whole, aggregate S&P 500 earnings are currently expected to be down -5.5% on +5.4% higher revenues.

Against this backdrop, below we highlight a few sectors and their ETFs that have contributed meaningfully to the S&P 500 earnings in the ongoing reporting season.

Sector ETFs in Focus

Auto – First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF CARZ – Zacks Rank #3 (Hold)

Of 95.5% capitalization of the S&P 500’s auto sector, there was 62.8% earnings growth over 25.8% revenue growth. The beat ratios have been 66.7% and 100%, respectively. Decent sales of Motor Vehicle & Parts and the price inflation of new cars have been palpable.

Both factors indicate that the business conditions remained favorable for the auto industry. By the end of 2022, the average new car sold for more than $49,500 in America – almost 5% higher than a year before (per kbb.com). Microchip shortage that weighed on the auto industry havoc last year, is ebbing slowly.

Aerospace – iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF ITA – Zacks Rank #3

All of the companies of the sector have reported so far. The sector has posted 160.6% earnings growth over 12.5% revenue growth. The beat ratio for both counts was 81.8%. The ongoing Russia-Ukraine issues will continue to drive defense spending higher. Meanwhile, the U.S.-China aerial conflict has risen. Additionally, the aerospace and defense sector has shown its resiliency to the recent market volatility.

Energy – Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF XLE – Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy)

About 77% of the companies’ market capitalization has reported so far. Excluding the Energy sector’s strong contribution, Q4 earnings for the rest of the index are expected to be down -9.4% on +4.4% higher revenues.

The energy sector has logged 67% earnings growth on 15.9% revenue growth. The beat ratios for both counts have been 57.1% and 71.4%, respectively. The energy sector has been benefiting from decent oil prices on tight supply conditions amid a rising interest rates environment.

Transportation – SPDR S&P Transportation ETF XTN – Zacks Rank #3

About 97.2% of the companies have reported so far. Earnings have been up 41% with a beat ratio of 64.3% while revenues have grown 11.2% with a beat ratio of 42.9%. As the economic activities have been gaining steam, transportation sector has fallen into a sweet spot. The transportation sector’s price index has jumped 0.9% sequentially in January after an uptick of 0.6% in December. The index gained 14.6% year over year.

