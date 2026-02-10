Forget the Sell-Off: These 3 AI Stocks Are Still the Best Buys for 2026

Key Points

Nvidia still controls approximately 92% of the GPU market even as competition heats up.

Microsoft stock's latest rout was based on overblown fears of slowed growth and increased spending.

Broadcom's growth is impressive with EBITDA and free cash flow increasing by more than 30% in its latest quarter.

For some, the recent tech sell-off is just the start of a much-needed correction, or more pessimistically, even the beginning of a longer burst in the AI bubble. Other investors, however, are a bit more optimistic about the recent downturn and instead see an opportunity to buy great companies at a fair price.

The next phase of AI is here, and it's all about implementing real-world use cases. This is where hype ends and AI inference begins. A few AI stocks remain excellent buys in 2026. Each maintains a competitive advantage, strong revenue growth, and isn't completely overpriced. Let's have a look at the top three.

Nvidia is still the king

First, and the most obvious, is Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). There's no reason not to include this company. It is the lifeblood of the AI world, and its market share, even among increasing competition, is still so dominant. Nvidia controls approximately 92% of the GPU market.

Nvidia's most recent earnings were stunning. The company brought in $57 billion, with nearly 90% of that from its data center business. The company has gross margins over 70% and operating margins above 60%. The business is incredibly healthy and an innovative leader.

Most importantly, Nvidia's pipeline is robust, which is why investors should look at the recent tech sell-off as a potential buying opportunity. Yes, Nvidia is priced at a premium, but that's because growth is expected to continue for many more years.

Microsoft is stronger than overblown fears

Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) isn't a pure-AI play, but it is one of the best AI stock picks out there. Yes, the stock is down 17% year-to-date, but this could present more of a buying opportunity than a bearish signal. Long-term, Microsoft has the technology and pipeline to remain at the forefront of the AI industry.

Microsoft has built itself into the preeminent cloud and productivity ecosystem. Its financials are impressive, and the company has several profitable growth engines, led by Azure and cloud services. Microsoft's strength lies in its ubiquity. This is a company that's become so ingrained in businesses around the world that its AI tools absolutely have an unfair advantage.

Microsoft just announced its latest earnings at the end of January, and while the company beat Wall Street expectations, the stock fell precipitously. The fear is that AI spending is becoming too much to justify. There's also concern that much of Microsoft's backlog is from OpenAI, and that presents a real concentration risk. Growth could slow in the near term, but Microsoft's fundamentals are impeccable, and it's an extremely well-managed company.

Broadcom's growth is undeniable

Lastly, our third and final best AI stock pick for 2026 is Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO). It differs from Nvidia and Microsoft in that Broadcom focuses on AI infrastructure. Broadcom is actively turning AI momentum into real earnings. As of its latest quarterly report, Broadcom's revenue grew to over $18 billion, a 28% increase from the same quarter last year. For the full fiscal year 2025, Broadcom's adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow grew 35% and 39%, respectively.

Broadcom's stock is trading with a forward price-to-earnings ratio of around 33 and a price-to-sales ratio of 25 as of Feb. 6. Still, it's well off its 52-week high and is down nearly 4% year-to-date. For buy-and-hold investors, this presents a solid opportunity to increase your Broadcom position.

There is definitely a risk within all of these companies that their customers will slow or delay capex spending on AI projects. Thus far, though, that hasn't been the case, and massive AI investments continue to barrel on. Each of these companies has significant upside potential while maintaining well-managed balance sheets and operational excellence.

These are not speculative companies with unproven strategies or technologies. These are high-demand profit powerhouses. For these reasons, my top three AI stock picks for 2026 are Nvidia, Microsoft, and Broadcom.

