Forget Pure Plays: The 3 Safest Quantum Stocks Poised for Explosive Growth

Key Points

Nvidia is entrenched as an artificial intelligence (AI) leader and is already blending its GPUs with quantum hardware.

Microsoft is developing cutting-edge quantum chips and has existing infrastructure in place.

It's a similar story for Alphabet, which has proven its ability to innovate and lead new industries.

10 stocks we like better than Nvidia ›

Quantum computing is one of the hottest market opportunities on Wall Street. Quantum computers could eventually help society reach new heights in innovation, unlocking lucrative investment opportunities in the process. Investors have piled into quantum computing stocks over the past couple of years in anticipation of this.

While stocks such as IonQ, Rigetti Computing, and D-Wave Quantum have soared over the past couple of years, they are early-stage companies entirely focused on quantum computing. These pure plays are riskier because they have very low floors if their businesses don't pan out.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Instead, investors may want to look toward some safer quantum computing stocks, companies with exposure to the upside of quantum computing, but complement that with established businesses.

These three top tech stocks don't depend on quantum computing, but they still pack enough upside to warrant a closer look.

1. Nvidia

One of the world's leading semiconductor (chip) design companies, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), has become the gold standard for chips used in artificial intelligence (AI) data centers. It has carved out a competitive moat through its cutting-edge graphics processing units (GPUs) and CUDA programming, as evidenced by the company's explosive growth and illustrated in its latest earnings report.

AI's constant thirst for computing power creates a natural opportunity for quantum computers, which use quantum mechanics to perform calculations exponentially faster than classical computers. Nvidia has its eyes closely on quantum computing. It has fused quantum computing hardware with its GPUs to create hybrid systems and has developed CUDA-Q, a development platform for quantum computing applications.

Nvidia is wisely covering all of its angles. If quantum computing emerges, Nvidia can adapt to that hardware shift. If not, Nvidia is likely to remain a leading supplier of AI chips for the foreseeable future. It could be a win-win situation, which makes Nvidia an excellent way to invest in quantum computing's potential.

2. Microsoft

Quantum computers would likely be a small puzzle piece for tech conglomerate Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT). It's already diversified across almost every aspect of the tech sector, including consumer and enterprise software, cloud computing, AI, gaming, and more. However, the company's history of pursuing growth wherever opportunities arise makes Microsoft a natural competitor in quantum computing.

Microsoft's cloud platform Azure is already the world's second-largest cloud services provider, and the company is a leading AI hyperscaler, aggressively investing to build data centers to meet the computing needs of AI and related applications. Microsoft has also been developing quantum computers, including the announcement of Majorana 1, a breakthrough quantum chip, earlier this year.

Again, investors won't get as much upside from Microsoft as they would from most other stocks. The company is too large at this point. However, you almost assuredly won't go broke owning Microsoft stock either, so it's a way to invest in a very speculative technology without losing too much sleep at night.

3. Alphabet

The narrative can shift quickly in tech. Google's parent company, Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), was viewed as a potential victim of AI not too long ago. Now, it's arguably the hottest AI stock you'll find on the market. However, Alphabet continues to innovate, including in quantum computing, where its Google Quantum segment is hard at work.

Alphabet announced a quantum chip late last year and has shown its ability to develop hardware, as evidenced by the in-house TPU chips it trained its latest AI model, Gemini 3, on. The company has gone from an AI victim to a market darling, with a complete AI stack comprising hardware, a cloud platform, data to train its models, and billions of dollars in cash flow from its other businesses to fund it all.

Alphabet has emerged as an AI power and is pulling ahead in autonomous vehicles. Given that quantum computing is already on Alphabet's radar, its proven track record of innovation and execution makes the company a strong bet for the future. If quantum computing does wind up realizing its potential, you can probably assume that Alphabet will factor somewhere in that.

Should you invest $1,000 in Nvidia right now?

Before you buy stock in Nvidia, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Nvidia wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $576,882!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,119,006!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,002% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 190% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 24, 2025

Justin Pope has positions in Alphabet. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, IonQ, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.