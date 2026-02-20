Forget Profit, Bet on These 4 Stocks With Increasing Cash Flows

With most Q4 earnings reports now in the rearview mirror, investors are shifting focus toward stocks that delivered strong bottom-line results and positive surprises. However, concentrating solely on earnings can overlook a more powerful indicator of long-term strength, which is a company’s capacity to generate consistent cash flows.



In this regard, stocks like Suzano S.A. SUZ, StoneX Group Inc. SNEX, Century Aluminum Company CENX and Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp SHIP emerge as compelling picks, supported by improving cash flow trends.



Cash flow reflects the underlying health of a business. It provides management with flexibility, supports strategic investments and acquisitions, and sustains ongoing operations and expansion initiatives. Importantly, accounting profits do not always translate into liquidity. A company may report solid earnings yet struggle to meet its obligations if cash generation is weak. By contrast, a robust cash position offers resilience during periods of volatility, helping firms navigate downturns and unforeseen disruptions. Amid global economic uncertainty and persistent market dislocations, evaluating cash flow strength has become more critical than ever.



To figure out this efficiency, one needs to consider a company’s net cash flow. While in any business, cash moves in and out, it is net cash flow that explains how much money a company is actually generating.



If a company is experiencing a positive cash flow, it denotes an increase in its liquid assets, which gives it the means to meet debt obligations, shell out for expenses, reinvest in the business, endure downturns and finally return wealth to shareholders. On the other hand, a negative cash flow indicates a decline in the company’s liquidity, which in turn lowers its flexibility to support these moves.



However, having a positive cash flow merely does not secure a company’s future growth. To ride on the growth curve, a company must have its cash flow increasing because that indicates management’s efficiency in regulating its cash movements and less dependency on outside financing for running its business.



Therefore, keep yourself abreast with the following screen to bet on stocks with rising cash flows.

Screening Parameters:

To find stocks that have seen increasing cash flow over time, we ran the screen for those whose cash flow in the latest reported quarter was at least equal to or greater than the 5-year average cash flow per common share. This implies a positive trend and increasing cash over a period of time.



In addition to this, we chose:



Zacks Rank 1: No matter whether market conditions are good or bad, stocks with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) have a proven history of outperformance. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Average Broker Rating 1: This indicates that brokers are also highly hopeful about the company’s future performance.



Current Price greater than or equal to $5: This sieves out low-priced stocks.



VGM Score of B or better: This score is also of great assistance in selecting stocks. Importantly, this scoring system helps in picking winning stocks in their industry categories.



Here are four out of eight stocks that qualified the screening:



Suzano is a Brazil-based, vertically integrated pulp and paper producer, and the world’s largest hardwood pulp supplier. Its product lineup spans pulp, coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboard, and tissue products.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Suzano’s 2026 earnings has been revised upward by 32.6% in the past 60 days. SUZ has a VGM Score of A.



StoneX Group provides financial services. Through its subsidiaries, the company offers execution, post-trade settlement, clearing and custody services.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for StoneX Group’s fiscal 2026 earnings has moved northward by 8.2% to $7.90 per share over the past 30 days. SNEX has a VGM Score of A.



Century Aluminum is engaged in the production of primary aluminum in the United States and Iceland. It operates smelters serving U.S. and European customers and is a prime beneficiary of domestic-supply and trade-policy tailwinds.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Century Aluminum’s 2026 earnings has moved north by 42.1% to $6.72 per share in the past 30 days. CENX has a VGM Score of A.



Seanergy Maritime is a prominent pure-play Capesize ship owner that provides dry bulk marine transportation services through a modern fleet of Capesize vessels.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Seanergy Maritime’s 2026 earnings has been revised upward by 8.9% to $1.59 per share in the past 30 days. SHIP has a VGM Score of A.

