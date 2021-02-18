Forget Profit, Bet on These 5 Stocks With Increasing Cash Flows

The bulk of the Q4 earnings releases are behind us and investors are now interested in betting on stocks based on profit numbers and surprises. Nevertheless, looking beyond profits and figuring out a company’s ability to generate cash flows can be far more rewarding.



This is because cash indicates a company’s true financial health. It offers the flexibility to make decisions, the means to make potential investments and the fuel to run its growth engine. In fact, even a company generating profits might face bankruptcy while meeting obligations if it is low on cash flow. However, a sturdy cash balance can cushion companies in times of any market turbulence.



Moreover, amid the pandemic that has given rise to uncertainties in the global economy, market disruptions and dislocations, and liquidity concerns, analyzing a company’s cash-generating efficiency holds more relevance.



To figure out this efficiency, one needs to consider a company’s net cash flow. While in any business cash moves in and out, it is net cash flow that explains how much money a company is actually generating.



If a company is experiencing a positive cash flow then it denotes an increase in its liquid assets, which gives it the means to meet debt obligations, shell out for expenses, reinvest in business, endure downturns and finally return wealth to shareholders. On the other hand, a negative cash flow indicates a decline in the company’s liquidity, which in turn lowers its flexibility to support these moves.



However, having a positive cash flow merely does not secure a company’s future growth. To ride on the growth curve, a company must have its cash flow increasing because that indicates management’s efficiency in regulating its cash movements and less dependency on outside financing for running its business.



Therefore, keep yourself abreast with the following screen to bet on stocks with rising cash flows.

Screening Parameters:

To find stocks that have seen increasing cash flow over time, we ran the screen for those whose cash flow in the latest reported quarter was at least equal to or greater than the 5-year average cash flow per common share. This implies a positive trend and increasing cash over a period of time.



In addition to this we chose:



Zacks Rank 1: No matter whether market conditions are good or bad, stocks with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) have a proven history of outperformance. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Average Broker Rating 1: This indicates that brokers are also highly hopeful about the company’s future performance.



Current Price greater than or equal to $5: This sieves out low-priced stocks.



VGM Score of B or better: This score is also of great assistance in selecting stocks. Importantly, this scoring system helps in picking winning stocks in their individual industry categories.



Here are the five out of the 13 stocks that qualified the screening:



Matson Inc. MATX provides ocean transportation and logistics services. It offers shipping services in Hawaii, Guam, and Micronesia islands, and expedited services from China to Southern California. At present, the stock has a VGM Score of A. The Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.49 for 2021 earnings has been revised 8.5% upward over the past month.



Aviat Networks, Inc. AVNW is a global supplier of wireless network solutions and network management software, backed by a suite of professional services and support. Currently, the stock has a VGM Score of A. The Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.35 for fiscal 2021 earnings moved 47.5% north in the past month.



Piper Sandler Companies PIPR is a focused securities firm dedicated to delivering superior financial advice, investment products and transaction execution within selected sectors of the financial services marketplace. The stock currently flaunts a VGM Score of A. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has been revised upward to $10.05 from $8.15 in 30 days’ time.



Century Communities, Inc. CCS is a home building and construction company. Its activities comprise land acquisition, development, and entitlements; and the acquisition, development, construction, marketing, and sale of various single-family detached and attached residential home projects. The stock currently has a VGM Score of A. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the ongoing-year earnings has been revised upward to $8.32 from $6.02 over the past 30 days.



Meridian Bioscience, Inc. VIVO is a fully-integrated life-science company that manufactures, markets and distributes a broad range of innovative diagnostic test kits, purified reagents and biopharmaceutical enabling technologies that help deliver answers. This stock currently flaunts a VGM Score of A. The Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.82 for fiscal 2021 earnings has been revised 50.4% upward in a month’s time.



Get the rest of the stocks on the list and start putting this and other ideas to the test. It can all be done with the Research Wizard stock picking and back-testing software.



The Research Wizard is a great place to begin. It's easy to use. Everything is in plain language. And it's very intuitive. Start your Research Wizard trial today. And the next time you read an economic report, open up the Research Wizard, plug your finds in, and see what gems come out.



Click here to sign up for a free trial to the Research Wizard today.



Disclosure: Officers, directors and/or employees of Zacks Investment Research may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. An affiliated investment advisory firm may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material.



Disclosure: Performance information for Zacks’ portfolios and strategies are available at: https://www.zacks.com/performance.

