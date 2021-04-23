Forget Profit, Bet on These 4 Stocks With Increasing Cash Flows

We are in one of the busiest weeks of the current reporting cycle, and putting your hard earned money in stocks with high profits and earnings surprises is trendy. However, looking beyond profits and figuring out whether or not these are being efficiently channeled to the company’s reserves can be a lot more rewarding. This is because, even though profit is a company’s goal, cash is its lifeblood for existence and a measure of resiliency.



In fact, a profit-making company can have a dearth of cash flow and might go bankrupt while meeting its obligations. However, a company with a healthy cash level not only enjoys the flexibility to make decisions, chase potential investments and run its growth engine, but also weathers any market mayhem.



Analyzing a company’s cash-generating efficiency has indeed become more relevant amid the global health crisis that has given rise to uncertainties in the world economy, market disruptions and dislocations, as well as liquidity concerns.Therefore, looking at a company’s ability to produce cash is important not only in terms of protecting your money but also for multiplying it.



To figure out this efficiency, one needs to consider a company’s net cash flow. While in any business cash moves in and out, it is net cash flow that explains how much money a company is actually generating.



If a company is experiencing a positive cash flow then it denotes an increase in its liquid assets, which gives it the means to meet debt obligations, shell out for expenses, reinvest in business, endure downturns and finally return wealth to shareholders. On the other hand, a negative cash flow indicates a decline in the company’s liquidity, which in turn lowers its flexibility to support these moves.



However, having a positive cash flow merely does not secure a company’s future growth. To ride on the growth curve, a company must have its cash flow increasing because that indicates management’s efficiency in regulating its cash movements and less dependency on outside financing for running its business.



Therefore, keep yourself abreast with the following screen to bet on stocks with rising cash flows.

Screening Parameters:

To find stocks that have seen increasing cash flow over time, we ran the screen for those whose cash flow in the latest reported quarter was at least equal to or greater than the 5-year average cash flow per common share. This implies a positive trend and increasing cash over a period of time.



In addition to this we chose:



Zacks Rank 1: No matter whether market conditions are good or bad, stocks with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) have a proven history of outperformance. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Average Broker Rating 1: This indicates that brokers are also highly hopeful about the company’s future performance.



Current Price greater than or equal to $5: This sieves out low-priced stocks.



VGM Score of B or better: This score is also of great assistance in selecting stocks. Importantly, this scoring system helps in picking winning stocks in their individual industry categories.



Here are the four out of the 15 stocks that qualified the screening:



Internet Initiative Japan, Inc. IIJIY: The company offers a comprehensive range of Internet access and other network services mainly to enterprise customers and also to other Internet service providers in Japan. The stock currently flaunts a VGM Score of A. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the fiscal year ending March 2021 moved up 25.8% from 66 cents to 83 cents over the past month.



L.B. Foster Company FSTR is engaged in the manufacture, fabrication and distribution of rail and trackwork, piling, highway products and tubular products. It also sells and rents steel sheet piling and H-bearing pile for foundation and earth-retention requirements in the construction industry. For tubular markets, Foster supplies pipe and pipe coatings for pipelines and produces pipe-related products for special markets.This company has a VGM Score of A, at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate of 92 cents for this year’s earnings has moved 8.2% north in 60 days’ time.



Matson Inc. MATX provides ocean transportation and logistics services. It offers shipping services in Hawaii, Guam and Micronesia islands, and expedited services from China to Southern California. At present, the stock has a VGM Score of A. The Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.57 for ongoing-year earnings has been revised 1.5% upward over the past week.



Veritiv Corporation VRTV engages in offering North American business-to-business distribution solutions. It provides packaging, print and print management, publishing, supply chain, facility and logistics solutions that span the entire lifecycle of core business operations. At present, the stock has a VGM Score of A. The Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.70 for the current-year earnings has moved 80% north over the past 60 days.



Disclosure: Officers, directors and/or employees of Zacks Investment Research may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. An affiliated investment advisory firm may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material.



Disclosure: Performance information for Zacks’ portfolios and strategies are available at: https://www.zacks.com/performance.

