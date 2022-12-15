Forget Profit, Bet on 4 Stocks With Increasing Cash Flows

Achieving profit is no doubt a company’s goal but having a healthy cash flow is imperative to its existence, development and success. And why not? Even a company generating profits succumbs to failure and faces bankruptcy while meeting its obligations, if it has a dearth of cash flow. However, one can efficiently tide over any market mayhem if it has the cash to shield it.



In this regard, stocks like Publicis Groupe S.A. PUBGY, Encore Wire Corporation WIRE, A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. AMRK and Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. BWMN are worth buying.



In fact, a healthy cash position indicates that profits are being efficiently channelized to the company’s reserves. This offers flexibility to make decisions, chase potential investments and fuel its growth engine. It is indeed a true indicator of a company’s financial health and a measure of resiliency.



Analyzing a company’s cash-generating efficiency has indeed become more relevant amid uncertainties in the global economy, market disruptions and dislocations, as well as liquidity concerns resulting from geopolitical tensions or the pandemic.



To figure out this efficiency, one needs to consider a company’s net cash flow. While in any business cash moves in and out, it is net cash flow that explains how much money a company is actually generating.



If a company is experiencing a positive cash flow, it denotes an increase in its liquid assets, which gives it the means to meet debt obligations, shell out for expenses, reinvest in the business, endure downturns and finally return wealth to shareholders. On the other hand, a negative cash flow indicates a decline in the company’s liquidity, which in turn lowers its flexibility to support these moves.



However, having a positive cash flow merely does not secure a company’s future growth. To ride on the growth curve, a company must have its cash flow increasing because that indicates management’s efficiency in regulating its cash movements and less dependency on outside financing for running its business.



Therefore, keep yourself abreast with the following screen to bet on stocks with rising cash flows.

Screening Parameters:

To find stocks that have seen increasing cash flow over time, we ran the screen for those whose cash flow in the latest reported quarter was at least equal to or greater than the 5-year average cash flow per common share. This implies a positive trend and increasing cash over a period of time.



In addition to this we chose:



Zacks Rank 1: No matter whether market conditions are good or bad, stocks with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) have a proven history of outperformance. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Average Broker Rating 1: This indicates that brokers are also highly hopeful about the company’s future performance.



Current Price greater than or equal to $5: This sieves out low-priced stocks.



VGM Score of B or better: This score is also of great assistance in selecting stocks. Importantly, this scoring system helps in picking winning stocks in their industry categories.



Here are our four picks out of the 16 stocks that qualified the screening:



Publicis Groupe S.A. is a global advertising and communications organization, offering a range of services to companies in 100 countries, with particular strength in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy and North America.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Publicis Groupe’s earnings for the current year has moved 3.9% north in the past two months. PUBGY currently has a VGM Score of A.



Encore Wire is a low-cost manufacturer of copper electrical building wire and cable. The company is a significant supplier of residential wire for interior electrical wiring in homes, apartments and manufactured housing, as well as building wire for electrical distribution in commercial and industrial buildings.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Encore Wire’s 2022 earnings has been revised 24.2% upward to $33.35 from $26.86 in the past two months. WIRE has a VGM Score of A.



A-Mark Precious Metals, a El Segundo, CA-based company, operates in the integrated precious metals space and offers a range of gold, silver, platinum, palladium, and copper bullion, numismatic coins, and related products to wholesale and retail customers through a portfolio of channels.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMRK’s fiscal 2023 earnings has moved 35.7% north over the past two months. It also indicates 7.1% year-over-year earnings per share growth. AMRK has a VGM Score of A.



Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides planning, engineering, geospatial, construction management, commissioning, environmental consulting, land procurement and other technical services to customers operating in a diverse set of regulated end markets. BWMN is headquartered in Reston, VA.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 42.9% over the past month. BWMN has a VGM Score of A.



Disclosure: Officers, directors and/or employees of Zacks Investment Research may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. An affiliated investment advisory firm may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material.



Disclosure: Performance information for Zacks’ portfolios and strategies are available at: https://www.zacks.com/performance.

