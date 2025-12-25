Forget Plug Power: This Fuel Cell Powerhouse Looks Ready to Ignite a New Wave of Hypergrowth

Key Points

Plug Power has never turned a profit since its founding over a quarter-century ago.

It faces challenges in developing the hydrogen market due to high costs and slow adoption.

In contrast, Bloom Energy has secured major deals and is capitalizing on immediate energy demand.

10 stocks we like better than Bloom Energy ›

Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) has attracted significant attention over the years. The company is an early developer in the clean hydrogen economy, with fuel cells, electrolyzers, and hydrogen infrastructure aiming to decarbonize industries such as transportation and logistics.

The green energy policies a few years ago gave Plug Power a boost, but the tides have shifted, and the company continues to burn cash. In fact, since going public over 25 years ago, Plug Power has never turned a profit. The reality is that the nascent hydrogen economy has not developed.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Instead, investors looking to capitalize on the booming demand for clean energy have been turning to Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE). The company offers a product that can address companies' growing energy needs today, rather than waiting for an industry to develop.

If you're thinking of investing in Plug Power, here's why Bloom Energy is a better buy today.

Plug Power's long path toward developing a hydrogen ecosystem

Founded in 1997, Plug Power has failed to turn an annual profit despite years of operations. From the beginning, the company hoped to be a key player in the hydrogen energy ecosystem. However, green hydrogen faces several challenges, most notably its high cost of storage and transport. As a result, the market has failed to take off due to high costs and low adoption rates.

Plug Power has its work cut out for it. First, it must continue to develop the green hydrogen market. The company offers electrolyzers designed for industrial producers to produce hydrogen fuel on-site, along with hydrogen fuel cell systems for applications such as forklifts and material-handling vehicles.

Additionally, it must figure out how to generate revenue efficiently and stop burning through so much cash. Over the past 12 months, Plug Power has reported a loss of more than $2.1 billion on revenue of $676 million.

To improve the business's economics, Plug Power has launched Project Quantum Leap to reduce costs and focus its efforts on its most profitable business lines. The company is focusing on its electrolyzer sales and has also entered into tentative equipment deals.

Management is hopeful it can end the year with a break-even gross margin and expects to achieve positive earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) by the second half of next year.

But it has an uphill climb. Not only does it need to improve its bottom line, but it also faces a less favorable political environment in the United States for renewables.

Bloom Energy is riding the AI wave higher

Bloom Energy is a different type of energy company. It sells solid-oxide fuel cell power systems for on-site electricity generation. What makes Bloom particularly compelling right now is that it can quickly meet the growing demand for energy from data center operators and industrial businesses. Not only that, but it can run on a variety of fuels, including natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen.

The company has secured several major deals over the last couple of years. For example, in August, it agreed to a financing arrangement with Brookfield Asset Management for up to $5 billion over five years to fund future fuel cell projects. In July, Bloom announced its first data center power deal for Oracle. Bloom fulfilled the delivery in 55 days, demonstrating its rapid deployment capability and opening the door for more large-scale projects.

Most important for investors is that Bloom has actual revenue and is improving its operating income. Analysts estimate Bloom will generate $1.9 billion in sales this year and $2.46 billion next year as solid oxide fuel sales increase. Meanwhile, generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) earnings per share (EPS) are expected to be -$0.14 this year, but improve to $0.64 next year and continue growing from there.

Bloom Energy solves today's power grid bottlenecks

Plug Power has yet to turn a profit and continues to burn cash. If you bought the stock at any point over the past quarter of a century, you lost money, and you will likely continue to lose money if you buy it right now. Plug relies on the development of the hydrogen market and still needs to improve its financial position.

Meanwhile, Bloom Energy offers a product today that meets data centers' growing demand for on-site power. This is a necessary measure at this time because today's power grid cannot meet growing energy demand. According to the Bank of America Institute, U.S. electricity demand is expected to grow 2.5% annually over the next decade, which is five times faster than the growth rate over the past decade.

Bloom's fuel cells could be a crucial bridge to meet this demand, creating a powerful tailwind for the company in the years to come. If you're an investor looking to capitalize on this trend, Bloom Energy is a more attractive investment option today than Plug Power.

Should you buy stock in Bloom Energy right now?

Before you buy stock in Bloom Energy, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Bloom Energy wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $504,994!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,156,218!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 986% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 196% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 25, 2025.

Bank of America is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Courtney Carlsen has positions in Bloom Energy. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Oracle. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.