Forget Penny Stocks -- Here's the Best Way to Invest $20

New investors are often drawn to penny stocks -- they're small companies with "potentially huge growth opportunities" and they trade for only a couple of dollars (or cents) so it seems easy to scoop up a bunch of shares even if you don't have a lot of cash.

They sound like the perfect way to start investing, but they're actually the exact opposite!

In this video from our YouTube channel, our team explains why these seemingly "cheap" stocks can actually burn your hard-earned cash and how investors with only $20 can get started investing the right way.

To get our free investing starter kit mentioned in the video, head over to Fool.com/Start!

10 stocks we like better than Walmart

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have an investing tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Walmart wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

{% render_component 'sa-returns-as-of' type='rg'%}

Bill Mann has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Chris Hill has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Jason Moser has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.