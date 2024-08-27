Forget Nvidia -- Taiwan Semiconductor Is the Best Way to Invest in Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has captured the heart of the artificial intelligence (AI) investment trend by providing investors with jaw-dropping growth rates and incredible dominance within the graphics processing unit (GPU) industry. However, challenges are starting to arise within its business (even though it's still dominant), with competitors building up their AI offerings and customers starting to design their own AI chips to train software models.

All of this leads me to believe there's another company that's a better AI investment, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM). Regardless of which AI company you're talking about, it's likely a TSMC customer because TSMC is the world's largest contract chip manufacturer. This means it acts as a fabrication shop for all things chip-related. With massive demand across the board, it's set to benefit whether Nvidia continues its dominance or others knock it from its perch.

TSMC's new product will be an important innovation

TSMC has sat atop the semiconductor throne for a while. It has competitors, but none offer the scale and technology that it does. It can produce the world's smallest and most powerful chip, which has a distance between traces of 3 nanometers (nm). It also has a 2nm chip in development that will significantly improve on the energy efficiency of the 3nm chip, which is fantastic news for companies building out their AI computing power.

The GPUs in these data centers are energy-hungry and cost a lot to run. If customers can outfit them with products that have similar performance but improve energy consumption by 25% to 30%, they will be a massive hit. Pre-production demand has already surpassed that of previous-generation chips (3nm and 5nm), so this is a huge catalyst that will be realized once TSMC's 2nm chips enter production in 2025.

This demand adds to management's projection that AI demand will grow at a 50% compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) through 2028 and will account for more than 20% of its revenue by then. Over the long term, management sees its revenue growing by a CAGR of 15% to 20%, which is a fantastic rate by all measures.

But that pales in comparison to what Nvidia is seeing, so why would investors want to pick TSMC over Nvidia? It all has to do with steadiness.

TSMC is a more consistent company

Both Nvidia and TSMC are cyclical businesses, but Nvidia's volatility during a cycle is far greater than that of TSMC. Take a look at the chart below, which graphs the percentage of each company's revenue and earnings per share (EPS) that fell from all-time highs.

As you can see, Nvidia's dips are far deeper than TSMC's, which shows its decline at the bottom of a cycle is far greater. This likely has to do with TSMC's product breadth, as its chips go into far more products than just GPUs.

Nvidia is a one-trick pony, even if that trick is amazing.

While some investors are OK with Nvidia's booms and busts, I'm not. Recognizing your appetite for risk is a huge part of investing, and if you're a bit concerned about how Nvidia will perform due to its massive run-up already, then TSMC is a great substitute to capitalize on the same tailwinds that are propelling Nvidia higher.

Should you invest $1,000 in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing right now?

Before you buy stock in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $774,894!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 26, 2024

Keithen Drury has positions in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.