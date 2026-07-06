Forget NVIDIA: Buy These 4 AI Hardware Stocks for Bigger Gains

The artificial intelligence (AI) boom has dominated the stock market for more than two years, and one name — NVIDIA Corporation NVDA — has stayed at the absolute center of the conversation. The company has delivered extraordinary shareholder returns by dominating the market for graphics processing units (GPUs) used to train and deploy AI models. Millions of dollars were poured into this single stock as companies raced to buy the core chips needed to train large language models. This massive wave of buying boosted unprecedented revenue and profit growth for the chipmaker.

However, after years of explosive gains, NVDA stock has traded in a narrower range this year as investors assess whether the next phase of growth can justify its valuation. While NVIDIA remains a technology leader, the AI opportunity is becoming much broader than one company.

The AI ecosystem is now entering its second stage. Instead of focusing only on AI accelerators, hyperscale cloud providers, enterprise customers and chip designers are investing heavily across the entire semiconductor supply chain. Demand is expanding beyond processors to include high-bandwidth memory (HBM), analog chips for power management, advanced semiconductor packaging and high-speed networking solutions. These technologies are essential for building large-scale AI data centers and supporting increasingly complex AI workloads.

This broader investment cycle creates attractive opportunities in companies that play vital roles behind the scenes. Among the strongest names positioned to capitalize on this shift are Micron Technology, Inc. MU, Texas Instruments Incorporated TXN, Amkor Technology, Inc. AMKR and Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. CRDO. Each serves a different part of the AI hardware ecosystem, giving investors diversified exposure to one of the fastest-growing technology markets.

These stocks have a favorable combination of a Growth Score of A or B and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or #2 (Buy), offering solid investment opportunities.

Micron Technology: AI Memory Demand Continues to Aid Growth

Micron Technology has become one of the biggest beneficiaries of the AI infrastructure boom. Every AI server requires enormous amounts of memory to process increasingly larger datasets. This has fueled strong demand for HBM, an area where Micron Technology has rapidly expanded its presence. The company has already sold out its HBM supply for the calendar year 2026, while a significant portion of 2027 production is already committed through long-term customer agreements.

Micron Technology has reported record revenues and earnings as AI-driven memory demand continues to outpace supply. In the most recently reported financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2026, revenues soared 346% year over year to $41.46 billion, while non-GAAP earnings per share (EPS) jumped to $25.11 from $1.91 reported in the year-ago quarter.

Unlike traditional PC and smartphone memory markets, AI memory commands significantly higher margins. As more hyperscale cloud providers expand AI clusters, Micron Technology appears well-positioned to enjoy sustained revenue and earnings growth over the next several years.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Micron Technology’s fiscal 2026 revenues and EPS suggests a year-over-year increase of approximately 234% and 791%, respectively. The consensus mark for fiscal 2026 earnings has been revised upward over the past 30 days. Currently, Micron Technology sports a Zacks Rank #1 and has a Growth Score of A. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Micron Technology, Inc. Price and Consensus

Micron Technology, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Micron Technology, Inc. Quote

Credo Technology: High-Speed Connectivity Powers AI Clusters

Building large AI data centers requires more than powerful processors. Thousands of GPUs must communicate efficiently with one another through high-speed networking equipment. This is where Credo Technology has established an attractive growth opportunity.

Credo develops high-speed connectivity solutions, including active electrical cables, retimers and serializer/deserializer (SerDes) technologies that enable rapid data movement between servers and networking equipment. As AI clusters become larger, maintaining signal integrity while minimizing power consumption becomes increasingly important.

The company has delivered impressive revenue growth as hyperscale customers expand AI deployments. Strong adoption of its connectivity products has helped improve both profitability and market share. In the last reported financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, Credo Technology’s revenues and adjusted EPS jumped 161% and 231%, respectively, year over year.

We believe that networking infrastructure spending will remain robust as cloud providers continue building next-generation AI data centers. This trend is likely to continue driving Credo Technology’s top and bottom lines. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2027 revenues and EPS suggests a year-over-year rise of 76% and 73%, respectively. The consensus mark for fiscal 2027 earnings has been revised upward over the past 30 days.

Currently, Credo Technology carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has a Growth Score of B.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. Price and Consensus

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. Quote

Amkor Technology: Advanced Packaging Is Becoming Essential

Amkor Technology operates as a leader in the outsourced assembly and test market, specializing in advanced semiconductor packaging. As physical limits make it harder to shrink transistors on a single piece of silicon, chip designers are turning to chiplet architectures. This approach breaks a massive processor down into smaller components and links them together within a single high-performance package, combining logic chips with high-bandwidth memory.

As AI chips become more powerful and complex, advanced packaging has evolved from a back-end manufacturing process into a strategic competitive advantage for semiconductor companies. Amkor Technology continues expanding its advanced packaging capabilities to support growing customer demand for high-performance computing and AI applications.

Amkor Technology's advanced packaging solution, 2.5D, is emerging as a key growth lever as AI and high-performance computing customers shift toward chiplet-based architectures. Early financial trends are beginning to reflect the growing contribution of Amkor's 2.5D packaging portfolio. Management expects advanced packaging revenues from computing applications will triple in 2026 as additional 2.5D and high-density fan-out programs ramp up, supported by ongoing capacity expansion across Korea, Vietnam and Arizona.

In the first quarter of 2026, the company’s revenues and EPS rose 27% and 267%, respectively, year over year. The growing adoption of advanced packaging solutions is anticipated to continue to drive Amkor Technology’s top and bottom-line performances.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 revenues and EPS suggests a year-over-year rise of 14% and 39%, respectively. The consensus mark for 2026 earnings has remained unchanged over the past 60 days. Currently, Amkor Technology carries a Zacks Rank #2 and has a Growth Score of A.

Amkor Technology, Inc. Price and Consensus

Amkor Technology, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Amkor Technology, Inc. Quote

Texas Instruments: The Quiet AI Winner

Texas Instruments may not produce AI accelerators, but it supplies one of the most important building blocks of AI infrastructure. Its analog and embedded chips help manage power, monitor systems and connect thousands of components inside servers, networking equipment and industrial machines.

The rapid expansion of AI data centers is increasing demand for efficient power management solutions because modern AI servers consume significantly more electricity than conventional computing systems. Texas Instruments has decades of leadership in analog semiconductors, making it a natural beneficiary of this trend.

In 2025, Texas Instruments’ data center business reached an annual run rate of about $1.2 billion, growing more than 50% year over year. In the first quarter of 2026, revenues from the data center end market surged 90% year over year and 25% sequentially. As cloud and AI workloads continue to rise, Texas Instruments’ strong portfolio and manufacturing scale position it well to benefit from sustained demand for efficient, high-performance power solutions in data center infrastructure.

One of TXN’s biggest strengths is its manufacturing advantage. The company continues expanding its 300-millimeter wafer capacity, which supports lower production costs and stronger margins over time. In the first quarter of 2026, non-GAAP gross margin expanded 120 basis points (bps) year over year to 58%, while non-GAAP operating margin improved 490 bps to 37.5%.

In the first quarter, Texas Instruments’ revenues and non-GAAP EPS increased approximately 19% and 31%, respectively, on a year-over-year basis. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 revenues and EPS suggests a year-over-year rise of 17% and 41%, respectively. The consensus mark for 2026 earnings has been revised upward over the past 60 days. Currently, Texas Instruments carries a Zacks Rank #2 and has a Growth Score of B.

Texas Instruments Incorporated Price and Consensus

Texas Instruments Incorporated price-consensus-chart | Texas Instruments Incorporated Quote

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Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (CRDO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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