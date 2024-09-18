Forget Nvidia: 1 Other Data Center Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now That Virtually No One Talks About

When it comes to companies that are involved in data centers, I'd wager that Nvidia is the first one that comes to mind. Although Nvidia has an enormous presence for data center services, there are a host of other competitors worth watching.

Below, I've broken down some of the challenges facing the data center industry and some potential resolutions. Moreover, I'll discuss my top pick outside of Nvidia and explain why this company, Vertiv Holdings (NYSE: VRT), should be on your radar.

Data centers consume a lot of energy

Data centers are similar to warehouses. But instead of being oversize storage units, data centers house critical pieces of IT infrastructure such as server racks that hold chipsets known as graphics processing units (GPUs).

This type of network equipment is essential for powering all sorts of artificial intelligence (AI) applications. Although AI can bring efficiencies to sophisticated projects in cloud computing or database management, there are some trade-offs. One of the biggest opportunity costs of high-performance computing is energy consumption.

According to Barclays, data centers account for 3.5% of electricity consumption in the U.S. Moreover, Barclays is forecasting that this figure will jump to 5.5% by 2027 and 9% by 2030.

Taking this to a more global scale, Goldman Sachs estimates that data centers will account for as much as 4% of worldwide power consumption by the end of the decade -- up from 2% today.

The broad theme here is that as demand for AI services continues to rise, these secular tailwinds will influence the energy market at large. As power consumption from data centers rises, so will the costs needed to take care of this infrastructure.

Liquid cooling could be a helpful solution

Sometimes when I have too many tabs open on my laptop or I'm running a large program in the background, my computer will begin to get hot. A similar dynamic also happens inside of data centers. As network equipment runs around the clock inside data centers, it's natural that servers begin to heat up.

To mitigate this, data centers are often equipped with fans, air conditioning units, and generators. But as I explored above, these methods of keeping the temperature inside of data centers under control is costly and likely to rise in the future.

An alternative solution to today's mainstream energy protocols for data center management is liquid cooling. Water and other fluids have superior thermal conductivity and heat transfer characteristics compared to traditional fan and AC systems. In turn, liquid cooling could be a more efficient method of managing energy for data centers.

This company is a leader in liquid cooling for data centers

Vertiv Holdings is leading the charge in liquid cooling technology. Believe it or not, three years ago I published my very first article for The Motley Fool and it was about Vertiv.

At the time the stock was trading for about $27 per share. Today, it's up more than 200% at roughly $85 per share.

At the time, my outlook on Vertiv was that the company would see an increase in demand for its services thanks to the rising need for digital infrastructure applications across the Internet of Things (IoT) and cloud computing. Even though that's been a correct thesis, little did I know that one year after my article published in November 2021, the world would be introduced to ChatGPT and AI would emerge as the next frontier in technology.

To me, the metrics in the chart below illustrate a newfound uptick for Vertiv that should continue for many years as the AI revolution takes shape. In the company's second-quarter earnings report, management even raised its guidance for sales, operating profit, and free cash flow.

Considering mission-critical data infrastructure is even more important now than it was just a few years ago thanks to AI, it's not surprising to see Vertiv emerge as a beneficiary. As energy-efficient solutions become another focal point for companies investing significant capital expenditure (capex) into data center infrastructure, I see Vertiv in a stronger position today than I did three years ago. Vertiv is a compelling no-brainer buy-and-hold stock for long-term investors, and now is a great opportunity to scoop up shares.

Should you invest $1,000 in Vertiv right now?

Before you buy stock in Vertiv, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Vertiv wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $708,348!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 16, 2024

Adam Spatacco has positions in Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Goldman Sachs Group and Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends Barclays Plc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.