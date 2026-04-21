Forget the Noise. This Is the Ultimate Growth Stock to Buy With $1,000 Right Now.

Key Points

As the industry evolves, this company has committed $10 billion to investments that might be viewed as a defensive move.

This business has a massive monthly active user base of 202 million people, so demand control gives it the upper hand.

With earnings set to soar in the years ahead, coupled with a compelling valuation, investors would be wise to consider putting $1,000 into this growth stock.

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Autonomous driving technology presents uncertainty

The biggest trend contributing to the uncertainty about Uber's (NYSE: UBER) future comes from autonomous vehicle (AV) technology. There are concerns that the company's massive ride-hailing platform will face disruption and become obsolete if Tesla or Alphabet's Waymo, for example, rapidly scale and find tremendous adoption introducing their driverless platforms in markets around the world.

The worries might have grown because Uber is committing to a $10 billion investment plan ($2.5 billion toward equity stakes and $7.5 billion to buy AVs) over the next few years. This introduces a new strategic focus, as the business moves away from its asset-light approach to a capital-intensive pivot.

A valid argument can be made that Uber, which plans to have AV rides on its platform in 15 cities by the end of 2026, is trying to catch up to Waymo's dominance. Waymo is now completing 500,000 AV rides per week in the U.S.

I understand why investors have more questions than answers. If Uber's platform is so powerful, why does it need to shell out $10 billion to get AV supply on board? Investors need to pay close attention to how the AV landscape evolves. Uber shares trade 23% below their peak (as of April 17), so maybe the market is starting to become bearish.

Investors will be excited about Uber's potential financial gains

However, I lean toward optimism. With its 202 million monthly active users, Uber controls the demand side of the equation. It makes sense for management to spend $10 billion to foster AV adoption occurring within its own ecosystem. This is a move that could pay off significantly in the long run, so it's a reasonable capital allocation decision to make.

And it's difficult to complain about Uber's projected financial performance. Its revenue and operating income are expected to grow at compound annual rates of 13% and 32%, respectively, between 2025 and 2028. That upbeat outlook makes the current 16.3 price-to-earnings ratio look compelling.

Uber is a solid growth stock to buy with $1,000 right now.

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Neil Patel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Tesla, and Uber Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.