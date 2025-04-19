Forget the Netflix Price Hike: 7 Cheaper Alternatives with Can’t Miss Content

With over 300 million subscribers, Netflix is a must-have streaming service for many Americans. However, with its most recent price hike in late January, many subscribers aren’t happy. The hike drove subscription prices to $7.99, $17.99 and $24.99 monthly, depending on the tier chosen.

For Americans looking for ways to save on streaming costs, there are more affordable options to watch quality content. These are seven cheaper alternatives to Netflix that have popular shows and movies.

Discovery+

Discovery+ is an excellent source for lifestyle content. The platform has over 70,000 episodes of content from HGTV, Food Network, TLC, and more. There is no live content on Discovery+, but it does include original content and shows from popular networks.

Plans begin at $5.99 monthly, or subscribers can opt for the ad-free tier for $9.99. The app offers a seven-day free trial to test the service.

Peacock

Peacock is a streaming service from NBCUniversal. The app has over 80,000 hours of TV shows, movies and live sports. Subscribers receive access to next-day airing of all NBC and Bravo shows, original content and live sports, including Premier League, golf, Sunday Night Football and more.

Plans begin at $7.99, with an ad-free tier that offers access to local NBC stations for $13.99 monthly. Users can opt for an annual plan and receive two months free. Unfortunately, there’s currently no free trial.

Paramount+

Paramount+ is the streaming service from Paramount Global. The platform has over 40,000 TV episodes and movies from Paramount networks like CBS, Nickelodeon and Comedy Central. Subscribers receive access to next-day airing of all linear shows, original content from the likes of the “Yellowstone” universe and live sports including NFL football and March Madness.

Plans begin at $7.99, with an ad-free tier that offers access to local CBS stations and Showtime content for $12.99 monthly. Subscribers can select an annual plan and receive two months free.

Disney+ Hulu Duo Bundle

For Disney fans, the Disney+ Hulu duo bundle may make sense. The platform doesn’t publish how many shows or movies it carries, but users won’t be in want of content. Hulu includes shows and movies from networks like ABC, FOX and Cartoon Network, plus original content. Disney+ carries all things Disney, including popular movies and original content.

Plans begin at $10.99 for the bundle or an ad-free tier for $19.99 monthly. Alternatively, sports fans can add on ESPN+ for $6 additional a month or select the Disney+, Hulu and Max bundle for $16.99 monthly.

Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is the streaming service from tech giant Apple. It doesn’t boast the content library as other Netflix alternatives, but it’s worth consideration. The content is original, including well-known shows like “Severance,” “Ted Lasso” and “The Morning Show.” Baseball fans will love the Friday Night Baseball games.

Apple TV+ currently doesn’t have ads and the singular plan is $9.99 monthly. Subscribers receive a seven-day trial. Americans can receive extended trials if they’ve recently purchased an Apple device or computer.

Tubi

For Americans wanting to save even more, Tubi is a good option to take streaming costs down to zero dollars. Tubi is a free, ad-supported streaming (FAST) service. The platform has over 275,000 movies and TV show episodes, over 300 originals and some live channels.

FOX owns Tubi and the FAST app, but users can watch content from a variety of different networks and studios.

The Roku Channel

The Roku Channel is another good FAST platform with loads of content. The app has over 500 live channels plus thousands of TV shows and movies to stream on demand. Users can even watch select live sports on the platform. Americans don’t need a Roku device to access content.

Like Tubi, users can find shows and movies from various networks and studios.

Consumers rarely like price increases. Thanks to streaming services not requiring contracts, Americans can cancel when one occurs and find good content on another, often cheaper, platform.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Forget the Netflix Price Hike: 7 Cheaper Alternatives with Can’t Miss Content

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.