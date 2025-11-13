Forget Netflix—Paramount Skydance’s $3B Plan Is Turning Heads on Wall Street

In the crowded and competitive streaming landscape, a decisive market reaction can speak volumes. Following its first post-merger earnings report, shares of Paramount Skydance (NASDAQ: PSKY) jumped over 7%, a significant move that caught the attention of investors.

This was not a rally based on a single earnings beat, but a vote of confidence in a bold new strategic direction.

The surge suggests Wall Street is beginning to believe in a credible turnaround for the storied media company, forcing a fresh look at its long-term prospects and what could come next for its stock price.

The Ellison-Shell Effect

A plan is only as good as the people executing it, and Paramount’s new strategy comes with significant leadership credibility. The transformation is being driven by Chairman and CEO David Ellison, the founder of Skydance Media. Ellison boasts a formidable track record of creative and commercial success, having produced blockbuster franchises such as Top Gun: Maverick and the Mission: Impossible series. Joining him is President Jeff Shell, the former CEO of NBCUniversal.

At NBCUniversal, Shell managed a massive and complex media portfolio that included a major film studio, broadcast and cable networks, and the launch of the Peacock streaming service. This combination of a blockbuster producer and a seasoned corporate operator gives weight and viability to the company's ambitious goals.

Efficiency, Content, and Profit

The new leadership team wasted no time in presenting a clear, multi-billion-dollar blueprint designed to reshape the company. The strategy rests on three core pillars that directly address past challenges and aim to unlock future value.

Radical Efficiency: Management has increased its cost-saving target to at least $3 billion. This is being driven by concrete actions like consolidating three separate streaming technology platforms, streamlining corporate functions with a new Oracle ERP system, and divesting non-core international assets to focus resources on high-growth areas.

Management has increased its cost-saving target to at least $3 billion. This is being driven by concrete actions like consolidating three separate streaming technology platforms, streamlining corporate functions with a new Oracle ERP system, and divesting non-core international assets to focus resources on high-growth areas. Strategic Content Offensive: Paramount Skydance is going on the offensive with an incremental investment of over $1.5 billion in new programming slated for 2026. This spending is highly targeted. It includes a landmark, multi-year deal to make Paramount+ the exclusive home for all UFC events, a strategic move to attract and retain a loyal, younger male demographic that complements the core CBS audience. The company is also signing major talent, like the Duffer Brothers of Stranger Things fame, and nearly doubling its annual film output to reinvigorate the studio.

Paramount Skydance is going on the offensive with an incremental investment of over $1.5 billion in new programming slated for 2026. This spending is highly targeted. It includes a landmark, multi-year deal to make Paramount+ the exclusive home for all UFC events, a strategic move to attract and retain a loyal, younger male demographic that complements the core CBS audience. The company is also signing major talent, like the Duffer Brothers of Stranger Things fame, and nearly doubling its annual film output to reinvigorate the studio. Profitable Streaming at Scale: The Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) business, centered on Paramount+, is the company’s undisputed top priority. Management has issued a clear forecast for the entire DTC segment to achieve full-year profitability in 2025. This signals a commitment to disciplined, profitable growth, not just a race for subscribers at any cost.

A Value Play in Streaming? Paramount Skydance Says Yes

The most compelling aspect of the investment case may lie in the company’s current valuation, particularly when compared to that of the industry leader, Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX). The contrast highlights a potential opportunity for value investors.

With a market capitalization of around $11 billion, Paramount Skydance is a fraction of the size of Netflix. This difference is starkly reflected in key valuation metrics. Paramount Skydance currently trades at a price-to-sales ratio (P/S) of approximately 0.4x, while Netflix often trades at a multiple of 7x sales or higher.

Furthermore, Paramount Skydance trades at a price-to-book ratio (P/B) of roughly 0.7x, indicating that its stock price is less than the stated value of its assets on its balance sheet. This can be a strong indicator of an undervalued company.

This wide valuation gap means the market has priced in very low expectations for Paramount’s future growth. However, this also creates the opportunity. If leadership achieves its $30 billion revenue target for 2026 while managing its $13.6 billion debt load and reaching its goal of regaining investment-grade credit metrics, its valuation multiples could expand significantly. A higher multiple on higher revenue would directly translate to a higher stock price.

A Turnaround Story Just Beginning

Paramount Skydance is not the next Netflix; it is a fundamentally different investment opportunity within the entertainment sector. It is a classic turnaround story, offering potential value for investors who believe in the new strategy and leadership. The company's diversified assets, from the CBS network to a deep library of intellectual property, provide a solid foundation that pure-play streamers lack.

The market's strong, positive reaction to the first earnings report serves as an early indicator that a shift in sentiment is underway. For investors with a long-term perspective, Paramount Skydance’s current stock price may not yet fully reflect the potential of a media powerhouse in the early stages of its transformation.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.