Forget the "Magnificent Seven": These 3 Hypergrowth Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks Are Just Getting Started

Key Points

Micron and Sandisk are cashing in on the memory chip shortage.

Nebius is thriving thanks to high demand for cloud computing capacity.

10 stocks we like better than Micron Technology ›

A few years ago, a Wall Street analyst dubbed a group of megacap tech stocks that have led the market to new heights over the past five years the "Magnificent Seven" -- and the name stuck. Each is among the 10 largest companies in the world, and all can still make for solid investments. Other than Nvidia, most of them top out at about a 30% growth rate, which is impressive, but wouldn't be considered "hypergrowth." If you're looking for stocks that are doubling or even tripling their revenue year over year, you'll have to look beyond the Magnificent Seven.

Three hypergrowth stocks that look like strong picks right now are Micron (NASDAQ: MU), Sandisk (NASDAQ: SNDK), and Nebius (NASDAQ: NBIS). They're all cashing in on the massive artificial intelligence (AI) build-out, and are on course to deliver even more growth in the coming years.

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Micron

Micron is a memory-chip maker that specializes in NAND and DRAM memory. Each of these distinct types is utilized in different varieties of computing products, with NAND memory largely going into solid-state drives (SSDs) and DRAM incorporated into computing units for fast memory access. Both types of memory are in short supply due to unprecedented demand from the AI infrastructure build-out, so the price of memory chips is skyrocketing. That is leading to huge revenue and earnings growth for Micron, which in turn has delivered impressive gains for investors.

Two quarters ago, Micron's revenue totaled $13.6 billion. Last quarter, that figure hit $23.9 billion. For its recently completed fiscal third quarter, management was guiding for $33.5 billion. That's an unreal growth trajectory, and if Micron continues along it, it will be a great investment to hold.

While Micron and its peers are building more production capacity, the memory chip shortage isn't expected to be resolved anytime soon, so there's room for its revenues to continue growing. Wall Street analysts support that view: Their consensus expectation is for 197% growth in fiscal 2026, which ends in August, and 63% growth in fiscal 2027. Despite the monster run-up Micron stock has already experienced, it could have room to climb further.

Sandisk

Sandisk is also a memory-chip maker, but it focuses only on NAND memory, which is utilized in SSDs. SSDs are used heavily in data centers for long-term data storage, and like Micron, Sandisk cannot make enough to satisfy the enormous demand coming from the AI realm.

If you thought Micron's growth was impressive, you had better buckle up for Sandisk's. Although it's smaller than Micron, its revenue rose 251% year over year to $5.95 billion during its most recent quarter. Wall Street is similarly bullish on Sandisk's future, with 167% revenue growth expected for its fiscal 2026 (which ends this month) and 122% growth forecast in fiscal 2027.

With all that growth on the horizon, I have no doubt that Sandisk can continue being a top AI stock to own.

Nebius

Nebius is one of the companies that's causing the memory chip shortage. It's a neocloud company, which means it builds data centers focused on producing AI-first cloud computing services. Considering the current tech environment, there are few better businesses to be in.

In Q1 alone, Nebius' revenue rose by 684% year over year. However, it's not done there. Nebius has ambitious expansion plans and is doing everything it can to capture market share while there is huge demand. For the rest of 2026, Wall Street expects 551% growth, and in 2027, analysts project 224% growth. Essentially, Nebius' revenue is expected to rise by 20x from the end of 2025 to 2027. That's about as rapid a growth rate for a company as I've seen, and investors can still purchase the stock now without fearing that all of its future business growth is already baked into the stock price.

Should you buy stock in Micron Technology right now?

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Keithen Drury has positions in Nebius Group and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Micron Technology and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.