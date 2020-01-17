Forget Lyft, Buy These 2 Stocks Instead

When it comes to Lyft (NASDAQ:), IÃ¢ÂÂm on the fence. While I like the idea that Uber (NYSE:UBER) has a major competitor in North America to keep prices low, itÃ¢ÂÂs terrible if you want to make money off Lyft stock.
In December, I stated that LyftÃ¢ÂÂs is best achieved by raising prices. This wasnÃ¢ÂÂt an original idea, mind you. It came from Barclays CapitalÃ¢ÂÂs analysis of ride-hailing trips in New York City.ÃÂ
Although this theory provided a glimmer of hope, I wanted nothing to do with it or Uber. The fact analysts have been reasonably positive about both stocks in 2020, be damned.ÃÂ
WhatÃ¢ÂÂs There to Like About Lyft Stock?
First, I often repeat the of Canadian billionaire money manager Stephen Jarislowsky in my articles about recent IPOs because they are spot on.
Ã¢ÂÂNew issues are typically well promoted,Ã¢ÂÂ Jarislowsky in his 2005 book, The Investment Zoo. Ã¢ÂÂMy experience is that you can buy nine out of 10 new issues at a lower price a year or two later Ã¢ÂÂ¦ I generally avoid new issuesÃ¢ÂÂ¦.Ã¢ÂÂ
Here we sit, 10 months after LyftÃ¢ÂÂs IPO, and its through Jan. 16.ÃÂ That provides interested investors with a much cheaper entry point.
A second point to make is that even analysts such as BernsteinÃ¢ÂÂs Mark Shmulik, whoÃ¢ÂÂs got a target price of $48 on Lyft stock (itÃ¢ÂÂs at $47 as I write this), admits LyftÃ¢ÂÂs got some things going for it.ÃÂ
Ã¢ÂÂThe good news is that they operate in a market that appears to be rationalizing, which helps drive bottom-line margin improvementÃ¢ÂÂ Shmulik wrote in a . Ã¢ÂÂÃ¢ÂÂ¦ Our revenue forecast remains steady at 26% Y/Y in-line with consensus.Ã¢ÂÂ
Finally, InvestorPlaceÃ¢ÂÂs Brad Moon recently stated that out of 37 analysts, with a median target price of $70, providing investors with potential upside of 49%. In a year in which many experts expect the markets to tread water, an almost 50% return is very enticing.ÃÂ
However, with profitability not expected until at least 2021, Lyft has got to execute at a very high level.ÃÂ
I donÃ¢ÂÂt see that the risks are worth it.ÃÂ
Instead, I would argue that if you did with a market capitalization of $2 billion or higher, my guess is that those trading directly above and below Lyft stock in terms of share price would present a better investment opportunity.ÃÂ
This time next year, IÃ¢ÂÂll be sure to let readers know if I was right.ÃÂ
This Drink Maker Had a Tough 2019
National Beverage (NASDAQ:), the maker of LaCroix sparkling water, lost almost 30% of its value in 2019. It now trades for about a third of its all-time high hit in September 2017.
First, hereÃ¢ÂÂs the good news.ÃÂ
On Dec. 6, National Beverage reported second-quarter , 2 cents higher than the consensus estimate. FIZZ stock gained 12% on the news. The company noted that its November orders were ahead of the same period a year earlier. And its new Hi-Biscus flavor for LaCroix drink was flying off the shelves.ÃÂ
The bad news is that the company got hit with a lawsuit last June that alleged LaCroix sparkling water as the company claims. ItÃ¢ÂÂs because of this lawsuit and PepsiCoÃ¢ÂÂs (NASDAQ:PEP) commitment to spend more on Bubly, its sparkling water brand, that investors are .
If I had to bet my last $5, IÃ¢ÂÂd probably go with FIZZ because it makes money.
The Tree House Rocks
The stock directly below Lyft on my screen is TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:), a leading manufacturer of private-label packaged foods and beverages. It might not be a glamorous business, but it helps keep grocery-store brands on the shelves.ÃÂ
On Jan. 13, TreeHouse announced that its deal to sell its ready-to-eat cereal business to Post Holdings (NYSE:) was terminated due to opposition from the Federal Trade Commission. As a result, the company will put the business up for sale once more, looking for a buyer thatÃ¢ÂÂs not already heavily involved in the RTE cereal business.ÃÂ
Going back to the drawing board is never a good thing. But thatÃ¢ÂÂs business. Eventually, TreeHouse will find a suitable buyer. In the meantime, it expects to generate revenues and adjusted earnings from continuing operations in 2019 of $4.3 billion and $2.30 a share, respectively.ÃÂ
Down 20% over the past 52 weeks, TreeHouseÃ¢ÂÂs valuation is cheaper than itÃ¢ÂÂs been in five years. ItÃ¢ÂÂs not risk free, mind you, but it wonÃ¢ÂÂt be nearly as volatile as Lyft in 2020.
Ultimately, both of these alternatives arenÃ¢ÂÂt nearly as sexy as Lyft stock Ã¢ÂÂ but who cares? All you should care about is making money over the long haul.
At the time of this writing Will Ashworth did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.
