Forget Jewelry -- Here Are 3 Better Gifts for Your Partner This Valentine's Day

Whether or not you're a fan of Valentine's Day, the reality is there's a lot of pressure to go all out. That could mean cooking up a romantic dinner (or outsourcing that to a local restaurant chef), buying flowers, and giving your partner a meaningful gift. If you're like many people, your go-to gift might be jewelry.

But here's a better idea. Rather than risk busting your budget and choosing a piece of jewelry that may not quite align with your partner's taste, consider giving the gift of financial stability and wealth-growing opportunities. Here are three specific financial gifts to look at this Valentine's Day.

1. A new joint credit card with great rewards

If you and your partner share expenses and credit card accounts, then a new credit card with a solid rewards program is a gift your loved one might really appreciate. Think about the things you and your partner spend the most money on. If you love dining out, find a credit card that offers extra cash back at restaurants. If you think you'll do a lot of travel this year, opt for a travel rewards credit card that comes with perks like free checked baggage. If you use your joint card a lot, it'll be the gift that keeps on giving.

2. A well-thought-out budget

Setting up a budget isn't necessarily rocket science, but it does take time. That's because you'll need to comb through your bank account and credit card statements to see what your various bills amount to and figure out how much of your income to allocate to each spending category. If you're willing to put in the time, giving your partner the gift of a household budget could really go a long way. Once you have that budget in place, you may find it's easier to boost your savings and work toward your joint goals, whether it's socking money away for a vacation or buying a house.

3. Stocks in a brokerage account

Shares of stock in a brokerage account may not be the most classically romantic gift, but it's a gift that could make your loved one wealthy over time. Not only do stocks have the potential to gain value, but many stocks pay dividends, which are usually distributed to shareholders on a quarterly basis. Those dividends can then be cashed out and spent, or they can be reinvested to help grow long-term wealth. You can even get cute and offer your partner shares of a company as well as its product -- for example, a share of Netflix and a subscription to its streaming service.

Give a gift that really matters

There's nothing wrong with spending a small amount of money on a token gift for your partner this Valentine's Day. But before you spin your wheels and take a major withdrawal from your bank account to pay for a lavish gift, consider these financial gifts instead. All of them could make a huge impact over time, and that's something your partner might appreciate far more than a nice set of earrings.

