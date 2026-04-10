Forget Google Search: This Business Is Alphabet's Real Growth Story

When investors talk about Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL), the conversation usually starts with Search and advertising. But there's a growing argument that Google Cloud is becoming the most important part of the Alphabet story, and the numbers are starting to back that up in a serious way.

The global cloud infrastructure market hit $119 billion in Q4 2025 alone, up almost 30% year over year. And when it comes to cloud infrastructure, three companies dominate the market: Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) with Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft (MSFT: MSFT) with Azure, and Alphabet with Google Cloud. Together, they account for close to 60% of all enterprise cloud spending. But within that group, the growth trajectories are telling very different stories.

Where Google Cloud Stands in the Race

AWS remains the undisputed market leader, holding around 28% to 30% of the global cloud infrastructure market depending on the source. It's the largest, the oldest, and the most mature platform.

Azure sits in second place at around 21% to 22% market share, helped by its deep enterprise relationships and its high-profile partnership with OpenAI. Google Cloud sits third, with 12% to 14% market share.

On paper, that might sound like a distant third. But the growth rate is where things get interesting. In Q4 2025, Google Cloud revenue grew almost 50% year over year, the fastest growth rate among major hyperscalers that quarter. AWS grew by 24% during the same period, and Azure grew by 39%. Google Cloud's Q4 revenue came in at $17.66 billion, well ahead of expectations, putting it on an annualized run rate of over $70 billion heading into 2026.

That 50% quarterly growth figure is not a one-off. It reflects a sustained acceleration driven by one thing above all else: AI.

AI Is Google Cloud's Biggest Differentiator

AI workloads disproportionately drive Google Cloud's growth. Its Vertex AI platform and BigQuery ML capabilities have made it the preferred infrastructure choice for enterprises building and deploying AI applications at scale. Gemini, Alphabet's flagship AI model, now has over 750 million monthly active users and processes more than 10 billion tokens per minute via its direct API.

Google also has a hardware advantage that often goes underappreciated. Its custom Tensor Processing Units, or TPUs, offer a cost-effective alternative to NVIDIA GPUs for training large language models. That's a meaningful differentiator for enterprise customers managing AI infrastructure costs at scale. And Alphabet has committed between $175 billion and $185 billion in capital expenditure for 2026, more than double the prior year's level, signaling that it is investing aggressively to maintain and extend that edge.

The cloud backlog number is perhaps the most forward-looking data point of all. At the end of Q4 2025, Alphabet reported that its cloud backlog surged 55% quarter over quarter to $240 billion, up from $155 billion the prior quarter. That figure represents committed future revenue and tells you where the business is heading, not just where it has been.

What It Means for GOOGL

Google Cloud is no longer a distant third chasing AWS and Azure. It is the fastest-growing major cloud platform in the world, taking market share quarter after quarter, and building a backlog that provides exceptional forward visibility. It has turned profitable, is expanding margins, and is increasingly viewed by enterprise customers as the premier AI-native cloud platform.

The tech giant's stock is roughly flat year to date, but it has pulled back about 10% from its 52-week high. For investors who believe that the surge in AI infrastructure spending will ultimately flow through to Alphabet's bottom line and reward shareholders, the double-digit pullback may create an attractive entry point into one of the most powerful and fastest-growing cloud businesses in the world.

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