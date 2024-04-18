Forget Gold, Buy These 3 Inflation-Hedge Cryptos Instead

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Move away from traditional safe havens and consider the top cryptos to buy.

Inflation has been one of the biggest talking points in the past couple of weeks, with March’s CPI report coming in hot for the third consecutive month. Meanwhile, geopolitical tensions in the Middle East have led to a sell-off in global financial markets, including a sharp sell-off in Bitcoin (BTC-USD). However, this dip serves as more of a temporary breather for the crypto realm, setting the stage for a robust recovery. Moreover, with the anticipated Bitcoin halving event on April 20 poised to potentially ignite a bull run, the outlook for BTC and other cryptos remains optimistic for the year. Having said that, here are three top cryptos you should throw your bets on for a healthy upside ahead.

Cryptos to Buy: Bitcoin (BTC-USD)

The first and most obvious pick is Bitcoin, the crypto bellwether. Bitcoin burst onto the scene in 2008 and has delivered explosive growth while reshaping the financial horizon.

Despite the correction this month, there’s plenty of excitement surrounding the project ahead of its highly anticipated halving event. Moreover, the recent launches of Bitcoin spot ETFs have had investors bumping price targets, seeing massive upside on the horizon in upcoming years. Most recently, Hong Kong green-lit its first Bitcoin and Ethereum (ETH-USD) ETFs, with other countries expected to follow suit.

Furthermore, U.S. interest rates are set to pivot, weighing down the U.S. Dollar. Investors typically counter such a challenge by investing more in gold, but Bitcoin has positioned itself as a viable alternative.

Furthermore, analysts expect a crypto surge past the $100,000 mark to the $180,000 range. Also some experts feel the crypto titan should jump high as a whopping $300,000 by 2025.

Ethereum (ETH-USD)

Ethereum stands out as the premier crypto platform with its laundry list of use-cases across decentralized finance (DeFi), non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and more, driving innovation and adoption. Its versatile ecosystem fosters an array of applications, from finance to digital art, positioning it firmly among the top of the crypto ranks.

Like Bitcoin, Ethereum has been on a stellar run over the past nine months, gaining over 61% in value. Moreover, it is poised for even greater gains, with multiple catalysts converging. Notably, ongoing enhancements through network upgrades will likely play a major role in ensuring the platform remains powerful and scalable.

Moreover, a major surge in demand is likely following the expected approval of spot Ethereum ETFs by regulatory authorities. These ETFs would significantly increase the crypto giant’s accessibility to a broader audience, amplifying its market presence and investment appeal. Hence, with an incredible upside potential ahead in ETH, it remains a no-brainer in any crypto portfolio.

Binance Coin (BNB-USD)

Binance Coin (BNB-USD) is one of the leading crypto plays due to its link with the largest global crypto exchange in Binance. To put things in perspective, Binance commands more than a 43% market share while dominating the industry last year with roughly a 52.60% share in spot trading volume.

BNB serves multiple roles within Binance’s powerful ecosystem, primarily as a utility token for reducing trading fees on the platform’s exchange. Moreover, using BNB enables traders to enjoy discounts effectively while incentivizing its retention and boosting demand for the token.

Furthermore, the BNB Chain is looking to significantly increase its real-world utility by focusing on performance improvement and scalability. This essentially sets the foundation for the development of decentralized applications (DApps) in sectors such as DeFi, gaming, and artificial intelligence (AI). Key initiatives include expanding its powerful validator network from 40 to 100.

With BNB being one of the few altcoins with a well-established economic framework, it has good potential for future price appreciation.

