By Michael Foster

If youaEURtmre like pretty well everyone else, youaEURtmre closely watching Gilead Sciences (GILD), creator of remdesivir, a drug that, last week, showed progress in treating the coronavirus in a US government study.

But does that make Gilead a good stock to buy now, particularly if youaEURtmre focused on income? LetaEURtms take a look.

First up, unlike many other stocks these days, Gilead boasts a safe payout, with the dividend accounting for just 38% of free cash flow in the last 12 months. And the company has increased its dividend every year since initiating it in 2015:

A Reliable Dividend



ItaEURtms on the current-yield front where the dividend story starts to fray. IaEURtmll say right now that Gilead has never been in league with my favorite investmentsaEUR"closed-end funds (CEFs) paying 7% or more. But buying it in late March would have gotten you a respectable 4% yield, the highest in the companyaEURtms history.

GileadaEURtms Dividend Peak ArrivesaEUR"and Departs



But buying today, just over a month later, gets you a much smaller 3.1% yield. That, of course, is because the current yield falls as share prices rise, and GileadaEURtms stock has been on a remdesivir-fueled tear:

Coronavirus Treatment Progress Looks Priced In



With Gilead shares up over 30% year to date and near their 52-week high, optimism for the drug is already priced into the stock. And bear in mind, too, that an earlier Chinese study showed no improvement among patients treated with remdesivir versus those given a placebo (though that trial was much smaller than last weekaEURtms study, and patients were given the drug up to 12 days after showing symptoms, possibly too late for it to be effective).

As I said, the science is still out on this one, but the stockaEURtms run means that any more negative news on remdesivir could send it plunging.

aEURoeFarm OutaEUR Your Pharma Investments to the Pros

I mention Gilead not because itaEURtms the stock of the moment, but because itaEURtms a good segue into my favorite way to invest in pharma, a sector that should have some representation in your portfolio, for reasons that go beyond our current crisis. With the aging population, these companiesaEURtm treatments are going to be in high demand in the future.

But, of course, weaEURtmre not medical experts here at Contrarian Outlook, which is why I prefer to aEURoehireaEUR a team of pros to do my pharma stock-picking for me.

That would be the team at Tekla Capital Management. The Boston-based firmaEURtms CEO, Dr. Daniel R. Omstead, is a Columbia Ph.D. in chemical engineering and applied chemistry who works with a group of Ivy LeagueaEUR"trained biopharma experts to dig into which companies are producing drugs that work, and which are not. (IaEURtmm not affiliated with Tekla, nor have I received any financial compensation from them; I write this as an admirer of their work alone.)

As a result of this expertise, Tekla has managed funds that have crushed the pharma benchmark iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index Fund (IBB) for years. And right now, two of TeklaaEURtms funds are worth considering: the Tekla World Healthcare Fund (THW) and the Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (THQ).

Both CEFs pay huge dividends (7.4% for THQ and over 10% for THW) while trading at discounts to their portfoliosaEURtm market value (6.5% for THQ and 7.7% for THW). Those discounts alone make them attractive, as TeklaaEURtms funds often trade at premiums due to managementaEURtms strong past performance.

You could also consider these two funds a kind of second chance to buy GileadaEUR"both hold the stock, and their discounts mean you can effectively buy Gilead at 6.5% or 7.7% off.

And hereaEURtms another signal that now may be the time to buy in: since their inception, both funds have been beating IBB, yet theyaEURtmve trailed the index fund year to date, though not by much.

Tekla Picks (Temporarily) Lag the Benchmark



The reason? Fear. CEF investors are very conservative by nature, so itaEURtms unsurprising that many are shying away from THQ and THW during a panicaEUR"even if, ironically, these fundsaEURtm holdings are now more important to the economy than any other industry in the world.

And with high-powered scientific expertise helping these funds choose winners and dodge losersaEUR"as theyaEURtmve been doing for yearsaEUR"theyaEURtmre worth a look. While you wait for them to regain their lead over IBB (and rise further), youaEURtmll be collecting their attractive 7.4%+ dividends, paid monthly, no less.

The bottom line? Whether youaEURtmre relying on your portfolio for income or not, having medical pros steer your pharma holdings is a good way to profit from the sectoraEURtms growth as we move through the current crisis and into the coming recovery.

Your aEURoeSecond ChanceaEUR to Buy This Rebound (With 8.4% Dividends!)

CEFsaEURtm appeal isnaEURtmt just limited to pharma, of course. As I write this, there are some 500 CEFs in all, and they yield around 7%, on average!

They come from just about any corner of the market you can think of: there are CEFs that own bonds, S&P 500 stocks, tech stocks and even preferred shares and REITs.

Best of all, many of these proven income plays are cheap now. So if thereaEURtms a sector or investment youaEURtmve wanted to get into but missed out on in this rally, these funds are a godsendaEUR"they give you a way to buy in at a discount, while giving you most of your return in safe dividend cash!

Consider my 4 favorite CEFs now. They pay a reliable 8.4% average dividend and form a standalone portfolio in their own right, giving you exposure to large cap US stocks, steady utilities and infrastructure names, bonds, the biggest tech plays (including Alphabet and Microsoft) and, yes, pharma stocks, too.

Except instead of settling for the lame 2% dividends most investors have to scrape by on, youaEURtmll be collecting a life-changing 8.4% cash stream! And get this: these funds are so cheap now that IaEURtmm calling for 20%+ price upside in the next 12 monthsaEUR"bull market or bear.

I want to share the full story on this 4-fund "mini-portfolio" with you now.





