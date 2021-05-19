Forget Ethereum: This Investment Has Made Far More Millionaires

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) has been shattering records right and left. Over the past year, its price has soared by more than 1,600%. In the past month alone, it's up nearly 50%, as of this writing. It's even surpassed crypto king Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), which has "only" increased 380% over the past year.

If you're itching to jump on the cryptocurrency bandwagon, you're not alone. It's hard to ignore returns like these, and many investors are scrambling to buy crypto in an attempt to make a lot of money overnight.

However, crypto is an incredibly risky investment, and it's more likely you'll lose money than become a millionaire. Although Ethereum has seen incredible gains over the past few months, that doesn't necessarily make it a good investment. There is one other type of investment, though, that's much safer -- and it's much more likely to make you a millionaire.

Image source: Getty Images.

Why is Ethereum so risky?

All cryptocurrencies are risky because they are highly speculative. Many crypto supporters believe it will someday become a mainstream form of currency, which could disrupt the banking and finance industries.

Right now, though, very few merchants accept crypto as a form of payment. In fact, only 2,300 U.S. businesses accept Bitcoin (which is the most widely accepted form of cryptocurrency), according to research from Fundera. Considering there are more than 30 million businesses in the U.S., that's only around 0.007% that accept Bitcoin as payment. Ethereum isn't quite as popular as Bitcoin, which puts it at even more of a disadvantage.

Without widespread adoption, it will be challenging for crypto to see long-term success. Nobody knows what the future holds, so buying crypto right now is an incredibly risky move that may or may not pay off.

Where to invest instead

One of the best ways to make a lot of money in the stock market is to take a slow but steady approach. By investing in solid companies and holding them for the long term, you could potentially make millions.

You have countless investments to choose from, but one of the safest (and most lucrative) is the S&P 500 ETF.

An S&P 500 ETF is an investment that tracks the S&P 500 stock market index. In other words, it includes stocks from 500 of the largest and strongest companies in the U.S. This limits your risk significantly because these companies are the most likely to survive market turbulence and experience long-term growth.

^SPX data by YCharts

It's also possible to make a lot of money with the S&P 500 if you invest consistently. Since its inception, the S&P 500 has earned an average rate of return of around 10% per year. This doesn't necessarily mean you'll see 10% returns each and every year. Rather, some years you'll earn higher-than-average returns, while others you'll earn lower returns or even experience losses. Over time, though, those highs and lows should average out to around 10% per year.

Say you begin investing $500 per month in an S&P 500 ETF while earning a 10% average annual return. Here's approximately how much you could accumulate, depending on how many years you continue to invest:

Number of Years Total Savings 10 $96,000 20 $344,000 30 $987,000 40 $2,656,000

Source: Author's calculations.

By investing consistently and leaving your money alone for as long as possible, you could potentially become a multimillionaire with S&P 500 ETFs.

Ethereum may be one of the hottest investments right now, but because it's so risky, you could lose more than you gain. With S&P 500 ETFs, however, your money will be safer and you can still potentially become a millionaire someday.

10 stocks we like better than Ethereum

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Ethereum wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 11, 2021

Katie Brockman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.