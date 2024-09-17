Forget the Dow Jones: Buy This Magnificent ETF Instead

If you want to invest in the stock market in order to increase your net worth significantly over the long term, that's a fantastic plan. It's hard to beat the stock market for long-term wealth building.

If you pick a few stocks on your own, though, one or more may turn out to be stinkers, though -- that happens to the best of us, even Warren Buffett. But most of us aren't really savvy stock pickers, with a deep understanding of how to evaluate stocks. So we might wisely choose to stick with a broad index fund of stocks, instead.

If you're thinking of a Dow Jones Industrial Average fund, perhaps think twice -- because "the Dow" only features 30 stocks. Instead, consider the Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF. Here's why.

What's the Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF?

This investment is an exchange-traded fund (ETF) -- a security that's a lot like a mutual fund, but that trades like a stock. It's also very much like a standard S&P 500 index fund, which is invested in 500 of America's biggest companies. But it has a twist: It starts with the universe of S&P 500 companies -- and then only invests in the faster-growing ones. As of the end of July, it held 232 different stocks.

Thus, the Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF aims for fatter returns than a standard S&P 500 index fund -- which is itself a perfectly solid long-term grower. The S&P 500 has averaged annual returns close to 10%, ignoring inflation, over long periods, after all, and if it averages even 8% over your investing period, you might amass a fat nest egg like this:

Growing at 8% For: $7,500 Invested Annually $15,000 Invested Annually 5 years $47,519 $95,039 10 years $117,341 $234,682 15 years $219,932 $439,864 20 years $370,672 $741,344 25 years $592,158 $1,184,316 30 years $917,594 $1,835,188 35 years $1,395,766 $2,791,532 40 years $2,098,358 $4,196,716

How has the Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF performed?

Here's the ETF's performance compared with its sister fund, the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO).

ETF 3-Year Avg. Annual Return 5-Year Avg. Annual Return 10-Year Avg. Annual Return Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF 5.92% 15.93% 14.18% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF 8.84% 14.82% 12.66%

Clearly, focusing on faster-growing companies can help the ETF perform better. You'll notice, though, that even a basic S&P 500 index fund is a solid performer -- and can truly be all you need in order to amass a war chest for retirement.

What's in the Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF?

Here are the recent top 10 holdings of the fund, along with how much of the fund's value each stock represents:

Stock Percent of ETF Apple 12.28% Microsoft 11.93% Nvidia 11.04% Amazon.com 4.43% Meta Platforms 4.17% Alphabet Class A 3.87% Alphabet Class C 3.25% Broadcom 2.80% Tesla 2.58% Eli Lilly 2.57%

Note that while the fund holds more than 200 stocks, much of its value is from its top few holdings. Indeed, the top 10 holdings recently represented fully 59% of its total assets.

There's a good chance that you'll look at the 10 top holdings and will see at least a handful that you'd love to own -- such as the Magnificent Seven: Apple, Microsoft, Google parent Alphabet, Amazon, Nvidia, Facebook parent Meta Platforms, and Tesla. Well, investing in this ETF will make you a part owner in them!

Another way to review a fund's holdings is to see how it's invested by sector. Here are the top four sectors where the Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has allocated its assets:

Sector Weight in ETF Technology 51.3% Communication Services 12.6% Consumer Cyclical 11.9% Healthcare 7.2%

If you're looking to invest in stocks and aren't sure where to start, forget the Dow with its mere 30 companies and look instead to a broader index fund -- such as the Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF. Remember, too, that there are plenty of other ETFs with impressive track records.

