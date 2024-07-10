Forget the Dip: Why Nvidia Stock Could Skyrocket Further in 2024

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Despite some recent gyrations, the stock of microchip designer Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) remains one of the best ways to play the boom in artificial intelligence.

After enjoying a blistering 160% gain in this year’s first half, concerns over the sustainability of its growth and doubts about the long-term benefits and viability of AI has jostled Nvidia stock in recent weeks.

NVDA stock is currently trading 8% below its 52-week high reached in mid-June right before the stock split on a 10-for-1 basis. At one point, Nvidia stock fell into correction territory, defined as a decline of 10% from recent highs.

However, investors shouldn’t be overly concerned about the current pullback and should continue to believe in the long-term growth potential of this best-in-class stock.

Wall Street Upgrades

As Nvidia stock has moved lower, professional analysts on Wall Street have upgraded the shares. On July 1, analysts at investment bank Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) lifted their price target on NVDA stock to $144 from $116, citing strong demand for its AI chips.

More recently, analysts at UBS (NYSE:UBS) took their price target on Nvidia stock to $150 from $120. Wolfe Research also went up to a price target of $150 a share from $125. All three firms maintain “buy” ratings on NVDA stock.

Among 41 professional analysts, Nvidia stock currently has a consensus “strong buy” rating and a median price target that is 6% above current levels. There are currently no “sell” ratings on the stock.

In upgrading NVDA stock, analysts continue to point to huge global demand for the company’s microchips and processors that enable AI applications and models. They also cite huge earnings growth that is likely to continue at the company for the foreseeable future.

The Best Technology

What is likely to keep Nvidia and its stock ahead of competitors such as Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) and Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) is the fact that Nvidia makes the very best technology for graphics processing units that run AI applications.

Nvidia has been pulling out all the stops to stay ahead of its competitors in this red-hot market, announcing new chips multiple times already in 2024.

At a conference in June, Nvidia unveiled its next generation AI chips named “Rubin,” which were introduced only a few months after the company previously announced its “Blackwell” line of microchips in March of this year.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has said that the company plans to release new AI chips every year rather than every two years, as was previously the case. This shows how aggressively Nvidia is working to retain its competitive edge.

Nvidia remains the preferred choice for companies wanting to buy AI chips and processors. Many companies are only turning to other chipmakers such as AMD and Intel as an alternative when they can’t get enough Nvidia chips.

The next quarterly financial results from Nvidia are scheduled for Aug. 28 and are likely to show that demand for the company’s chips remains white hot. In its most recent print, Nvidia’s sales rose 268% year-over-year, while its profit increased 646% from the same period of 2023.

Buy Nvidia Stock

The recent drawdown in Nvidia’s share price is likely temporary, with most analysts chalking it up to profit taking at the end of the second quarter.

Analysts remain bullish on Nvidia and fully expect the company to remain the industry leader in chips and processors that run the most advanced AI models. Financial results are forecast to be blockbuster for many quarters to come.

Analysts across Wall Street remain bullish on this leading chipmaker and so too should investors. Nvidia stock is a buy.

