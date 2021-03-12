Cryptocurrencies

Forget Buying the Dip, MicroStrategy Buys $15M of Bitcoin as It Nears the All-Time High

Contributor
Jamie Crawley CoinDesk
Published
CEO Michael J. Saylor said bitcoin is now the "principal holding" in his business intelligence company's revamped treasury reserves strategy. (MicroStrategy/Wikimedia Commons)

Business analytics firm MicroStrategy has made yet another large bitcoin purchase, buying a further $15 million worth.

  • MicroStrategy announced Friday it purchased approximately 262 more BTC at an average price per coin of $57,146, just a little over $1,000 away from the cryptocurrency’s all-time high.
  • This latest purchase brings the firm’s total bitcoin holdings to around 91,326, bought for an average of $24,214 apiece.
  • At the time of writing, this is equal to around $5.1 billion, compared to the approximate $2.21 billion MicroStrategy paid for them.
  • The company’s share price has partly recovered from a month-long downturn, which saw it dip as low as $547.40 on March 5.
  • MicroStrategy stock was listed at $763 in pre-market trading today and stands at $803.75 at press time.

See also: MicroStrategy Keeps Stacking Sats With Additional $15M Bitcoin Buy

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Cryptocurrencies Videos

    Binance CEO Sees Higher Institutional Uptake for Crypto

    Changpeng Zhao, founder and chief executive officer at Binance Holdings, says the cryptocurrency exchange's user base is "growing very rapidly" and that he's seeing "much higher uptake on institutional adoption" and from "corporate treasury" buyers.

    Mar 4, 2021

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More

    Explore Cryptocurrencies

    Explore

    Most Popular