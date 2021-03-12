Forget Buying the Dip, MicroStrategy Buys $15M of Bitcoin as It Nears the All-Time High
Business analytics firm MicroStrategy has made yet another large bitcoin purchase, buying a further $15 million worth.
- MicroStrategy announced Friday it purchased approximately 262 more BTC at an average price per coin of $57,146, just a little over $1,000 away from the cryptocurrency’s all-time high.
- This latest purchase brings the firm’s total bitcoin holdings to around 91,326, bought for an average of $24,214 apiece.
- At the time of writing, this is equal to around $5.1 billion, compared to the approximate $2.21 billion MicroStrategy paid for them.
- The company’s share price has partly recovered from a month-long downturn, which saw it dip as low as $547.40 on March 5.
- MicroStrategy stock was listed at $763 in pre-market trading today and stands at $803.75 at press time.
See also: MicroStrategy Keeps Stacking Sats With Additional $15M Bitcoin Buy
Related Stories
- What’s Next for Beeple After Dizzying $69M NFT Sale?
- Bitcoin Not a Long-Term Allocation, Says Man Group CEO
- Alameda Research Pumps $20M Into Cross-Chain DeFi Platform Reef Finance
- Miner Selling Pressure Declines, Could Fuel Bitcoin Rally, Blockchain Analysis Shows
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.