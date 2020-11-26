Forget Boat Races, Oxford and Cambridge Students Are Competing at Crypto Trading

The British universities of Oxford and Cambridge, famed for their annual boat race, are bringing their traditional rivalry into the crypto arena.

Students from both universities will take part in an algorithmic trading competition hosted by investor analytics firm APEX:E3.

Fifteen teams of competitors must use the API from APEX:E3 to build algorithms and make spot market trades of cryptocurrencies on the CoinbasePro and FTX exchanges.

Coinbase, FTX, SIX Digital Exchange, LMAX Digital and ConsenSys Mesh are all partnering to assist the competition, according to the announcement on Wednesday.

Teams will be gauged by return on investment, trading strategy and algorithm design by a panel of industry judges.

Professor Mike Wooldridge, Head of Department of Computer Science at University of Oxford, said the competition “provides not only an excellent opportunity for our students, but also potential new avenues for collaborative research.”

The Oxford and Cambridge teams were signed up on Nov. 16, with the crypto-trading competition to be concluded in December.

The winning team will keep its seed capital and any returns they make, said APEX:E3.

See also: How to Answer Your Family’s Bitcoin Questions This Thanksgiving

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.