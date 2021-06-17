Forget Bitcoin, Here's Why Tesla Stock Is Still Worth Buying Today

Few stocks have been as polarizing over the years as Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA). It's hard enough to start an electric car manufacturing company from scratch. But to try that while building out an energy business, flouting the standard dealership model, and skating dangerously close to regulatory lines? That sounds like lunacy.

And yet -- despite twice being near the point of insolvency -- we find ourselves in 2021 with Tesla being the seventh-most-valuable company trading on American markets. You might think that kind of run means the stock isn't worth buying now.

But in this May 10 video on their YouTube channel, Motley Fool contributors Brian Stoffel and Brian Feroldi discuss why they still think the future is bright for the company...and its shareholders.

Brian Feroldi owns shares of Tesla. Brian Stoffel owns shares of Tesla, which were bought between the recording of this video and the publishing of this article. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

