Forget Betting Markets: The Best Prediction You Can Make Right Now Is Buying This AI Stock

Key Points

Most AI stocks trade at premium valuations.

Rivian's AI potential remains overlooked on Wall Street.

10 stocks we like better than Rivian Automotive ›

When it comes to artificial intelligence (AI) stocks, there are numerous compelling options to choose from. But in general, the market has already discovered them. So while these companies' growth potential may be huge, much of that hoped-for growth has already been priced into their stocks.

If you're hoping to find an investment with truly massive upside potential, it may be wise to look for AI opportunities in stocks that the market doesn't typically associate with artificial intelligence. The company below, which most investors classify strictly as an electric vehicle (EV) stock, might actually be your best AI bet right now.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Rivian may be the next big AI stock

On the surface, Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) looks like a simple EV manufacturer. That's because, for the most part, it is. But the company has big plans for AI, because that technology is proving key for the development of self-driving vehicles.

As a recent report from the World Economic Forum stated, "Driving has proven to be a particularly tricky task for machines, given the infinite set of new scenarios that may arise during a journey. AI can be a key enabler in overcoming technological hurdles to vehicle autonomy by generating synthetic datasets."

A few months ago, Rivian held its first annual "AI day." The event held a few surprises. First, Rivian said it will be pursuing the manufacture of its own AI chips to reduce its reliance on outside vendors. An inability to source enough next-gen chips due to demand outpacing supply has hindered many AI businesses, particularly data centers. Rivian also said it will be rolling out a highly conversational AI voice interface this year for its R1 and R2 models. Universal hands-free driving on over 3.5 million miles of North American roads, meanwhile, is expected to be enabled in its vehicles by the end of 2026.

All of these efforts are expected to culminate in full Level 5 autonomy somewhere down the line -- the ultimate goal. There is heavy competition when it comes to autonomy, both from other EV makers with significantly more capital and from Big Tech firms, which also have a steep capital advantage.

I'm skeptical of Rivian's ultimate ability to compete in both AI and autonomy, given its relatively small size. But there's no doubt that it is attempting to invest as aggressively in developing these technologies as it can. The stock's valuation, meanwhile, seems to more than account for these weaknesses. AI chip powerhouse Nvidia, for example, trades at 25 times sales. EV leader Tesla trades at 15 times sales. Rivian, however, trades at just 3.4 times sales.

To be sure, Rivian's business model and competitive advantages differ from those of Nvidia and Tesla. But it's rare to find a potential AI stock trading at such a bargain valuation. For diversified investors looking for maximum growth potential, Rivian could prove to be a worthwhile portfolio addition.

Should you buy stock in Rivian Automotive right now?

Before you buy stock in Rivian Automotive, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Rivian Automotive wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $526,889!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,103,743!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 947% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 192% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 4, 2026.

Ryan Vanzo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia and Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.