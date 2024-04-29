Forget Annaly Capital Management: Here Are 2 Better Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now

Many investors are attracted to mortgage real estate investment trusts (REITs) like Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) for their high dividends, but the reality is that they rarely perform well over extended periods. In this video, we'll discuss two excellent high-dividend stocks that could be a far better fit for your portfolio.

*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of April 25, 2024. The video was published on April 27, 2024.

Matt Frankel has positions in EPR Properties. Tyler Crowe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends EPR Properties. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Matthew Frankel is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.