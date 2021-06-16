Forget AMC's Stock. Is The Business Worth Owning?

If you told an investor in 2020 that -- in less than a year -- AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC) would be worth as much as two American Airlines Groups combined, you would have been laughed out of the room. If you told those same folks that the moves would be driven by small retail investors looking to stick it to hedge funds, you would've been asked if you were feeling OK.

And yet, that's the world we find ourselves in today. While many have shrugged off the decoupling of a stock's price and its underlying business, we shouldn't be so quick to ignore an entertainment industry that's bound to rebound when the pandemic subsides.

In this June 7 video on their YouTube channel, Motley Fool contributors Brian Feroldi and Brian Stoffel discuss the merits of investing in AMC's underlying business of movie theaters.

10 stocks we like better than AMC Entertainment Holdings

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and AMC Entertainment Holdings wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 7, 2021

Brian Feroldi has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Brian Stoffel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.