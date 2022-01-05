Stocks
FORG

ForgeRock Inc - Class A Shares Close in on 52-Week Low - Market Mover

ForgeRock Inc - Class A (FORG) shares closed today at 1.2% above its 52 week low of $20.55, giving the company a market cap of $288M. The stock is currently down 14.4% year-to-date, down 37.4% over the past 12 months, and down 37.4% over the past five years. This week, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.1%, and the S&P 500 rose 0.1%.

Trading Activity

  • Trading volume this week was 31.6% higher than the 20-day average.
  • Beta, a measure of the stock’s volatility relative to the overall market stands at 0.0.

Technical Indicators

  • The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the stock was under 30, indicating it may be underbought.
  • MACD, a trend-following momentum indicator, indicates a downward trend.
  • The stock closed above its Bollinger band, indicating it may be overbought.

Market Comparative Performance

  • The company's share price is the same as the S&P 500 Index , lags it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5-year basis
  • The company's share price is the same as the Dow Jones Industrial Average , lags it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5-year basis

Per Group Comparative Performance

  • The company's stock price performance year-to-date lags the peer average by 1823.0%
  • The company's stock price performance over the past 12 months lags the peer average by 534.8%


This story was produced by the Kwhen Automated News Generator. For more articles like this, please visit us at finance.kwhen.com. Write to editors@kwhen.com. © 2020 Kwhen Inc.

