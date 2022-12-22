FORG

ForgeRock gets DoJ notice seeking information on $2.3 bln go-private deal

December 22, 2022 — 05:21 pm EST

Written by Akash Sriram for Reuters ->

Dec 22 (Reuters) - ForgeRock Inc FORG.N said on Thursday it had received notice from the U.S. Department of Justice demanding more information related to private equity firm Thoma Bravo's $2.3 billion buyout deal.

Thoma Bravo, which has invested in several software firms this year taking advantage of falling valuations, agreed to buy ForgeRock in October.

San Francisco-based ForgeRock provides identity and access management solutions for consumers, workforce and internet of things devices.

ForgeRock said in a regulatory filing it will cooperate with the DoJ.

